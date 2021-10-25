What Is Pete Davidson’s Net Worth?

Pete Davidson, the Saturday Night Live mainstay and Staten Island native, is an incredibly interesting character, not unlike the ones he plays on television. Eccentric and elusive, Davidson tends to keep to himself. Although private, the tattooed comedian has never shied away from speaking about his struggles with mental health and how he navigates fame.

Check out this incredibly candid interview that Davidson did with Charlamagne Tha God. The pair discusses relationships, addiction, celebrity status, mental health, and everything in between.

One of the youngest SNL cast members ever, Davidson is the first addition to the storied group to have been born in the 1990s, joining back in 2014 when he was a mere 20 years old. Here’s a list of the top 10 youngest celebrities to ever appear on Saturday Night Live.

Davidson is perhaps one of the most grounded and down-to-earth entertainers currently working, never missing an opportunity to share his darkly comedic perspective on just about anything. Take a look at the video below, showing some of his most “savage” moments.

It isn’t just his worldview that captivates audiences. Davidson also falls into an oddly specific role on the late night variety show that kickstarted his career. Known far and wide for his perfectly-timed (or imperfectly-timed, depending on how you view them) character breaks, Davidson constantly struggles to keep a straight face throughout the weekly sketches he participates in.

Watch the hilarious supercut below to see some of his more memorable breaks.

With such an early start in show business, it’s normal to wonder how much the now 27-year-old comedian, writer, and producer is worth.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Davidson has a small fortune somewhere in the vicinity of $8 million dollars.

Having that kind of money to throw around seems like it makes for a pretty comfortable lifestyle, and for the most part that appears to be the case for Davidson. However, when it comes to paying for a friend’s birthday dinner, anything can happen, especially when that friend is Kid Cudi and Kanye West shows up to join in on the celebration.

In a stint on The Tonight Show, Davidson shared his story about dining with the famous rappers and how he got stuck footing the bill.

Over the years, Pete Davidson has been known to shift his style often and without warning. He suffers from borderline personality disorder and his battle is a constant one, but it never seems to slow him down. With a smile on his face and a positive outlook on life, we all could take notes from this comedic genius, whose career has only just begun.