What is ‘The Bachelor’ star Daisy Kent’s secret talent?

During episode 2 of The Bachelor, the handsome Joey Graziadei learned who the stunning Daisy Kent really is during a romantic one-on-one date, where she opened up about her struggles with hearing loss and her decision to get a cochlear implant two years ago, something that changed the trajectory of her life once and for all.

The Bachelor himself admitted to the camera that “it feels like I’m just on a date with my girlfriend,” so the day could not gone any better for the two lovebirds. Daisy opened up about the trials and tribulations of her life, allowing her and Joey to connect on a deeper level than he has with the other women. Because of this vulnerability, Daisy solidified her spot as the frontrunner of season 28, but it turns out that there is more to her than meets the eye.

In an interview with Bachelor Nation, Daisy Kent revealed her hidden talent, “performance water skiing on the top of the pyramid.” How wild is that?

Joey admitted to ABC that he’s “looking for a life partner who is outgoing, caring, and shares his love for adventure and exploring the outdoors,” it looks like Daisy fits the bill beautifully, but will she manage to secure the final rose, as well as a Neil Lane sparkler?

To find out for yourself if Daisy is the perfect match (no pun intended) for tennis professional Joey, catch brand new episodes of The Bachelor every Monday on ABC, or stream them the following day via Hulu. With a storm brewing between Maria Georgas and Sydney Gordon, the remainder of season 28 is sure to be nothing short of spectacular…