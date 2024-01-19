What is ‘The Bachelor’ star Joey Graziadei’s favorite sports team?

With Joey Graziadei making his highly-anticipated return to our television screens as the lead of season 28 of The Bachelor — which will premiere on Monday (January 22) — there has been quite a bit of chatter surrounding the Pennsylvania native.

Fans of The Bachelor franchise — especially those who did not watch this hunk fight for the heart of Charity Lawson in 2023 — were left with quite a few queries surrounding the lead, asking about his job, his hometown, his height, and more. One of the most frequently asked questions has to do with Joey’s favorite sports team, with a majority of viewers assuming that he is a die hard fan of the Philadelphia Eagles after growing up in Royersford, Pennsylvania.

Despite having a passion for sports like tennis and golf, Joey’s favorite sports team is, in fact, a football team, however it is not the Philadelphia Eagles. Keep scrolling to find out who the 28-year-old cheers for in his free time…

According to his Instagram profile — where he has amassed over 200k followers — Joey admitted that he has been a fan of the Green Bay Packers for his whole life, despite being a Pennsylvania native, even getting the chance to attend a playoff game on Sunday (January 14).

“Been a Packers fan my whole life since my Mom’s side of the family grew up in Green Bay Area 🧀 To be able to see them win a playoff game yesterday in Dallas was surreal. Exciting to see what this team can do for the rest of the playoffs! #GoPackGo#NextStopSantaClara“

Given that he posted a family photo on Christmas attending a Philadelphia Eagles game, this post faced a great deal of backlash from haters from coast to coast.

“Umm sir… I thought you were a Packers fan?!” “Can I have your Jalen Hurts jersey you wore on Christmas then?” “Not a Philly traitor!!!”

With sports aside, to watch a whopping 32 women fight for Joey Graziadei, tune into ABC on January 22 to catch the premiere of season 28 of The Bachelor, or stream it the following day via Hulu. It is sure to be nothing short of spectacular!