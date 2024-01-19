What is ‘The Bachelor’ star Joey Graziadei’s idea of a perfect date?

Fans of The Bachelor franchise could not get enough of Joey Graziadei throughout season 20 of The Bachelorette — who captivated viewers with his loyalty, thoughtfulness, and compassion for others — but the Joey Renaissance is about to begin on season 28 of The Bachelor, where is set to serve as the lead.

A set of sisters, a women whom he has already met, and a Miami Dolphins cheerleader are just four of the whopping 32 women — the largest number of ladies looking for love in the history of The Bachelor franchise — who will be fighting for the heart of the handsome Joey Graziadei, and we can’t help but wish that we were a member of The Bachelor season 28 cast. This tennis professional is seriously every girl’s dream guy!

On Good Morning America, Joey solidified this sentiment, sharing his idea of a perfect date, as well as some of his other preferences, and his responses left us with nothing but heart eyes for this hunk. Keep scrolling to see said responses for yourself…

Prior to the premiere of The Bachelor season 28 — which will grace our television screens on January 22 — Joey Graziadei revealed that when it comes to a date with his dream girl, he prefers going to dinner as opposed to going to breakfast, going to the movies as opposed to having a picnic, and more. He even revealed that he would rather soak up the sunset with his significant other rather than the sunrise, because he simply cannot wake up that early!

For when Joey and his leading lady are apart, he also admitted that he would rather FaceTime her as opposed to texting or calling her. “Everyone texts now, but I do appreciate a good phone call. I’ll say FaceTime. I like the face to face, so I’m even going to do a third option on that one,” he shared in an Instagram reel.

As far as his other preferences go, Joey prefers coffee over ice cream, nature over the city, the beach over the mountains, roses over tulips, dressing down over dressing up, and more. He even said that he prefers doubles tennis over singles tennis, so his perfect match (no pun intended) better be athletic…

Nonetheless, to watch a whopping 32 women fight for the heart of the handsome Joey Graziadei, tune into ABC on January 22 to catch the premiere of season 28 of The Bachelor, or stream it the following day via Hulu. It is sure to be nothing short of spectacular!