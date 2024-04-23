What is the ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ season 5 release date?

In 2013, we were all gifted a new reality show to binge and enjoy: Below Deck. After 11 years, the show is still going as strong as ever due to its unique premise. However, in 2020, we received a shiny brand-new toy to idle time away: Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

The Below Deck spinoff reality series meets the crew members of Parsifal III, a luxury yacht sailing the Mediterranean, as they strive to provide elite customers with a once-in-a-lifetime experience. At this point, we’ve already been gifted four total seasons of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, but the wait for a new season feels as though it’s been a lifetime. With that said, here is everything we know about the upcoming season, and when exactly this yacht is going to set sail.

When is Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 5 releasing?

via Bravo

For quite some time, fans believed the new season would debut on Bravo between February and March; however, it seems we might have to wait until late spring or early summer for Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s season 5. This information arose in the comment section of an Instagram post by Captain Glenn himself.

The captain ended all speculation when he responded to a fan asking, “When is the Parsifal due for departure!?” to which Captain Glenn replied, “Not until late spring [or] early summer.” At this point, neither Bravo nor any other crew members have addressed the exact release date, so the release windows remains speculative. But thanks to Captain Glenn, at least we now have confirmation that a whole new season is on its way very soon, prompting us to clear our calendars in advance.

