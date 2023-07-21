What is the cast of ‘NCIS: New Orleans’ doing now?

The police procedural format has proven very popular with viewers for many decades. The success of NCIS led to the spin-off NCIS: New Orleans, which ran for seven seasons between 2014 and 2021. The show proved a great success, and earned considerable critical praise for its plotlines and cast. With gripping storylines, interesting criminals, and moments of humor, the show’s been sorely missed since its finale.

Before signing on the show, many of NCIS: New Orleans’ cast members were already notable names. The ensemble cast also garnered much adoration for their on-screen dynamics and idiosyncrasies. Today, they’ve parted ways and have gone about their lives in different ways. While some are still at the forefront of our screens, others have slowed down, and some have quit acting altogether.

Here’s what the NCIS: New Orleans cast members are up to now.

Scott Bakula (Dwayne “King” Pride)

It was hard not to fall in love with lead character Dwayne Cassius “King” Pride. The head agent in charge and main character of the show was a leader in all the best ways. Played to perfection by Scott Bakula, Dwayne was one of a few characters to appear in all the seasons of NCIS: New Orleans.

Today, he’s laying a bit low on the movie front. His only film credit so far this year is the Eddie Alcazar-directed sci-fi thriller, Divinity, co-produced by Steven Soderbergh. Divinity premiered at Sundance on Jan. 21 to fairly positive reviews. He also starred in the made-for-television film Unbroken sometime in 2022.

Lucas Black (Christopher LaSalle)

Fans shockingly said goodbye to Special Agent Christopher LaSalle in the penultimate season of NCIS: New Orleans. The character, who served as Dwayne Pride’s right-hand man, was a major fan-favorite. His Alabama accent and humorous demeanor was a hit with viewers. Actor Lucas Black made the decision to leave the police procedural so he could spend more time with his family.

This decision has also been reflected in his work after the show’s end. His only film credits this decade so far are his appearance as Sean Boswell in F9, and a role in the film, Legacy Peak. The latter is only available to stream on the Christian platform, Pure Flix. Black also has a YouTube channel called “Real Life Lucas Black”, where he documents his fishing adventures.

Zoe McLellan (Meredith Brody)

Meredith Brody brought all the wit and force with her onto Dwayne’s team. Armed with a black belt in aikido and a need to prove herself, the character was always on her A-game. Unfortunately, at the end of season two, Meredith began to doubt herself after she unknowingly let a corrupt, anti-government agent get close to her. This led the character to resign, and thus, exit the show in its second season.

Actress Zoe McLellan’s exit from NCIS: New Orleans is a very gray topic. It’s been reported that her character’s exit was simply a case of sacrifice, as the show took a different turn in season three as a result of it. However, a Variety report in 2017, which revealed that showrunner Brad Kern was under investigation for workplace discrimination, has led many to believe that he instigated McLellan’s exit. The actress has been off the radar since 2018, and was declared “wanted for kidnapping” in 2021 after disappearing with her son amid a custody battle.

CCH Pounder (Loretta Wade)

The lovable CCH Pounder starred as Chief Medical Examiner and coroner Loretta Wade. Along with Dwayne Pride, Loretta was the one of the characters that appeared in all seven seasons of the procedural drama. Her captivating portrayal of an eccentric genius proved a fun and light addition to the cast.

As a veteran and in-demand actress, CCH Pounder has remained on screen since she hung up her medical gloves on NCIS: New Orleans. She reprised her role as Mo’at in 2022’s Avatar: The Way of Water and will return for the third installment in 2025. Pounder is also starring in the Max drama Full Circle, alongside other notable names: Zazie Beetz, Claire Danes, Timothy Olymphant, and Jharrel Jerome.

Rob Kerkovich (Sebastian Lund)

Rob Kerkovich’s role as Sebastian Lund was met with very positive reviews. Lund was introduced in the first season as Jefferson Parish’s forensic examiner, working closely under Loretta Wade. The two forge one of the most memorable relationships throughout the course of the show. Eventually, Sebastian became a Junior Special Agent, a character arc that proved quite popular.

It’s uncertain whether Kerkovich is still acting, but he’s remained off screen since NCIS: New Orleans ended. Instead, he’s lending his voice to the Glass Cannon Podcast’s “Time for Chaos” series.

Daryl Mitchell (Patton Plame)

Patton Plame is one of the most adored fictional computer geniuses of all time. While Agent LaSalle refers to him as a hacker, Plame would rather be called an Investigative Computer Specialist. In fact, he’s one of the few TV characters to give himself his own nickname. Going from “Double P” to “Triple P,” Patton Plame was a bright and invaluable asset to Dwayne’s team.

Actor Daryl “Chill” Mitchell stayed on NCIS: New Orleans throughout its seven-season run. While still on the show, he became a recurring cast member on The Walking Dead spin-off, Fear The Walking Dead. He stars as Wendell in the series, joining in its fourth season.

Shalita Grant (Sonja Percy)

Shalita Grant starred as Special Agent Sonja Percy on NCIS: New Orleans. She joined the series in its first season as a recurring character before being elevated to main character status by the second season. By the fourth season, her character resigned and took up a role at the FBI.

Grant has been quite busy since departing from the show in 2018. She starred in the third season of the zombie-comedy Santa Clarita Diet as Agent Tess Rogers. She also joined the cast of Search Party in its third season. In 2021, she appeared in a main role as Sherry Conrad in the third season of Netflix’s You. Finally, she had a guest appearance on Abbott Elementary.