What is the ‘Heeramandi’ release date on Netflix?

Anticipation around Sanjay Leela Bhansali's first TV project is growing, but just when will it arrive?

Few international series have enjoyed quite the level of fanfare as Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The Indian Hindi-language show was announced by Netflix in 2021, and anticipation around the eight-episode debut season has been brewing ever since.

Further adding to the hype is that Heeramandi was created by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, a BAFTA-winning filmmaker known for his illustrious Indian filmography. Bhansali first conceived Heeramandi 14 years ago, and has said in past interviews that the series — his first foray into streaming — is his “biggest project” yet.

Now, some three years after the show’s announcement, fans eagerly await the season one release. Here’s what we know about the release date of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar on Netflix.

The first season of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar will hit Netflix in Apr. 2024, according to Bollywood Hungama. As of Mar. 2024, an official date within April has not yet been announced, though it’s safe to assume it will be towards the end of the month, since Netflix plans to dedicate some time to promoting the series.

While only providing a release window might frustrate some fans, we have been treated to a flurry of teasers in the lead up to Heeramandi’s release. A short trailer for the series arrived in Feb. 2024, with dazzling cinematography, set design and costuming sure to excite impatient viewers.

More recently, Netflix shared the cast photo for Heeramandi on its Instagram page in early March, though it was only accompanied by a vague “coming soon.” It has been reported that, unlike most Netflix series, episodes of Heeramandi will be released on a week-by-week basis and not arrive simultaneously. This newer release model for Netflix has been used for shows like One Piece, Love Is Blind, and The Circle.

If that’s the case, the first season of the show will conclude its Netflix run sometime in June, however these reports have not yet been confirmed. In any case, we do know some details about Heeramandi’s first season, including the cast and premise. The show features an ensemble cast including Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Richa Chadha, with all known for their work in Hindi films.

In terms of plot, Heeramandi is a period piece set within the Indian independence movement, and will follow the stories of tawaifs — female entertainers — living in the red light district of Heera Mandi in Pakistan.

Per their official logline, Netflix describes the series as “an epic saga of love, power, revenge and freedom [which] promises to be a profound celebration of art, culture, beauty, and Bhansali’s legacy.” Bhansali only directed the first episode of the series, and elsewhere oversaw production and a group of fellow directors for the remaining episodes.