TikTok is a platform full of viral trends that can come and go extremely fast, as is TikTok’s nature. One of the latest trends dominating the app is called Helicopter Helicopter but what is it? And what is that song?

If you’re an avid TikTok user you’ve probably stumbled upon one or more videos taking part in this trend and they’re pretty self-explanatory.

What is the Helicopter Helicopter meme?

The Helicopter Helicopter trend has TikTok users imitate helicopter blades rotating, whether it be with their own body or with something else. The different interpretations possible almost limitless. You can spin off the format in all kinds of directions.

What is the Helicopter Helicopter song?

One song in particular is the soundtrack to the TikTok trend. “Helikopter” is performed by Bosnian pop artist Fazlija. It was released in 2015, but has exploded in popularity recently due to the viral trend catching on during late October.

The song is about Fazlija confessing his love for a women, but that’s really beside the point. The main the track caught on is the song’s intro with Fazilija singing the word “helicopter” repeatedly alongside the rotor blades of the vehicle itself and the meme-factor that comes along with this.

Right now this is one of the top trends on TikTok so make sure to check out some of the best interpretations created by the community while it’s trending.