What is the ‘She-Hulk’ release date on Disney Plus?

It’s an exciting time for Marvel Studios and Disney Plus. Moon Knight is in full swing, Ms. Marvel is set to release on June 8 of this year, and season two of What If…? is supposedly scheduled to follow shortly thereafter. We have a jam-packed year of television ahead of us, but we can’t help but notice that one show in particular seems to be getting stuck on the backburner.

When Marvel Studios first announced the production of She-Hulk, it was to the enormous excitement of Marvel fans all over the globe. The series was given a broad 2022 release date and Kevin Feige confirmed the series would come with ten 30-minute episodes.

Over time news broke that Tatiana Maslany would play Jennifer Walters, Mark Ruffalo would reprise his role as Walter’s cousin, Bruce Banner, and shortly thereafter a teaser trailer was released at Disney Plus Day, which had fans jumping off the internet’s proverbial walls.

Because She-Hulk began filming in April 2021 and supposedly wrapped up in August 2021, all signs pointed to the show premiering around the summer of 2022, but now that Ms. Marvel is scheduled to premiere June 8, we know that isn’t the case.

When is She-Hulk‘s release date? Has it been delayed?

At The Walt Disney Company’s annual shareholders meeting in March 2022, Disney CEO Bob Chapek announced that Ms. Marvel would be the next show to hit Disney Plus following Moon Knight.

This came as a surprise to some fans given that Ms. Marvel underwent a series of reshoots that lasted into February 2022 whereas She-Hulk had presumably completed its filming back in August 2021. While many Marvel Studios productions have had to deal with filming delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the assumption here is not that She-Hulk’s delays are due to the pandemic, but instead the heavy amount of CGI used for Walters’ character.

In the Scott Hasn’t Seen podcast, Maslany even confirmed her character is “All CG… I’m in mo-cap the whole time. I’m on platforms with mo-cap where I have a little head on the top of my head…”

Disney Plus’ She-Hulk is also presumably receiving the same VXF effects that Marvel uses for Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk in the MCU, which explains the lengthy delays. No doubt they want to get the character just right, and while we’re anxious for news on the premiere, we appreciate the attention to detail.

There isn’t an official release date for She-Hulk yet, but it is most likely expected to premiere later this year after Ms. Marvel and sometime before or after What If…? While we hope that means it goes the route of Hawkeye and premieres during the holiday season of Fall 2022, we wouldn’t be surprised it gets pushed to early 2023.

We will provide more updated information as soon as it becomes available.