What must Henry Cavill think? James Gunn’s raid on ‘The Witcher’ is like casting Lois Lane without Superman

The dead DCEU is already becoming a distant memory as James Gunn‘s DCU adds more exciting stars and iconic comic book characters all the time.

Just recently, we learned he’s close to finding his Supergirl, wiping Sasha Calle’s version from the canon, and now another casting is only rubbing salt in the wound of Henry Cavill‘s Superman snub — because the person in question happens to be one of Cavill’s former co-stars on The Witcher.

Although Superman: Legacy is the first movie to come from the DCU and won’t get here until summer 2025, the new continuity will be launched in late 2024 with the animated series Creature Commandos — basically what you’d get if you crossed Universal’s Dark Universe with the Suicide Squad. Now, one more villain plucked from DC lore has been added to the roster, and their casting could not be more perfect — or more ironic.

Henry Cavill’s The Witcher co-star joins the DCU ahead of Superman reboot

Screengrab via Netflix

James Gunn has confirmed on Threads that Wonder Woman antagonist Circe will appear in Creature Commandos, and she will be voiced by none other than The Witcher alum Anya Chalotra. It’s not hard to imagine Charlotra doing a great job with a character like Circe, as the actress is already most identifiable for her turn as another ancient sorceress in the hit Netflix fantasy show.

What’s more, Gunn has previously stressed that animated DCU performers will get the chance to portray their roles in live-action, so Chalotra now has the perfect opportunity to appear in some future Wonder Woman film — although it probably won’t star Gal Gadot, no matter what the Justice League icon says. While that’s exciting news for Yennefer fans, then, the Cavill collective may be feeling pretty incensed right now over Gunn wasting the chance to reunite The Witcher couple in his superhero universe.

The Witcher viewers have long adored the chemistry between Cavill and Chalotra as Geralt of Rivia and Yennefer of Vengerberg, so they’re already bummed that we won’t see any more of them together now Cavill has passed his white wig over to Liam Hemsworth for season 4. If the Enola Holmes star had been kept on as the Man of Steel, or at least been given another role in the DCU right away, then Chalotra’s casting would’ve been a gift for Witcher watchers who want more of their very own answer to Superman and Lois Lane.

But, hey, you never can tell what could happen next in the crazy world of DC, so don’t discount a cameo from Cavill somewhere. Personally, I’d still love to see him as Jor-El…