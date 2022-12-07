What song is playing in ‘Wednesday’s’ iconic dance scene? Answered.

Netflix has been producing some major shows recently. Viewers have been treated to a plethora of exciting series this summer, be it the return of Stranger Things or the much-loved dreamy fantasy series, The Sandman. The resultant expectations have continued and exceeded with the release of Wednesday on Nov. 23. Created and produced by Tim Burton, Alfred Gough, and Miles Millar, the series has reportedly broken the streaming record set by its formidable predecessors like Stranger Things.

Wednesday’s total viewership hour stands at 341.2 million hours in the very first week compared to 335.01 hours for the fourth season of Stranger Things, establishing its position as the most-viewed Netflix series of the year.

Anyone who’s been keeping track would be able to state without a tinge of hesitation or doubt that the show owes its popularity and success to Jenna Ortega’s exemplary performance as the titular character and her portrayal of a quintessential female teen protagonist.

Ortega’s appearance on the show received critical acclaim. Covered in black with a deadpan demeanor, she epitomizes a fresh take on the teen goth genre. NME gave a four-star review to Ortega’s appearance in the show.

“If there’s one thing fans of The Addams Family should know before watching Netflix reboot Wednesday, it’s to expect the unexpected. Yes, the look – pigtails, pale skin, pinstripes – is similar to the ‘90s classic. Yes, she remains po-faced and prickly. Yes, it’s still set in a creepy mansion. But dip a toe beyond the first few episodes, and you’ll find a very different Wednesday to the one we’ve come to know.”

Wednesday Addams is expelled to Nevermore Academy, a haven for the supernatural students termed as the ‘outcasts,’ where she comes to terms with the very concept of a social life unknown to her till then, her psychic abilities, and a dangerous mission to unearth the mystery of a murder spree in the town.

While the show contains numerous memorable moments, like Wednesday’s prank on a fellow school mate causing serious physical injuries leading to her expulsion, as well as almost all her interactions with fellow schoolmates shrouded in dark humor, there’s one scene that stands out from rest, which is her iconic dance in episode four that has taken the social media and TikTok by storm.

Thanks to Siouxsie Sioux, Bob Fosse’s Rich Man’s Frug, Lisa Loring, Lene Lovich, Denis Lavant, and archival footage of goths dancing in clubs in the 80’s. Helped me out on this one. https://t.co/zlxlv1JUW4 — Jenna Ortega (@jennaortega) November 25, 2022

What is the song played in Wednesday’s iconic dance?

Dancing is one of my favorite things to do. Along with gravedigging, conducting autopsies, and glaring uncomfortably. pic.twitter.com/q5sHhp82Rr — Wednesday Addams (@wednesdayaddams) November 25, 2022

In the episode “Woe What a Night,” Wednesday is escorted by her potential love interest, Tyler to Rave’N dance dressed in a black gown. She owns the stage and showcases her unconventional dancing moves which stood out from the rest of the group. The song in the background was ‘Goo Goo Muck’ by The Cramps which also appeared on the band’s second album Psychedelic Jungle.

The song was played in Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2 in 1986 where it was performed by Ronnie Cooks and Gaylads. Interestingly, the number was choreographed by Ortega herself. She took to Twitter to claim the inspiration for the dance from a variety of sources such as Siouxsie Sioux, Lisa Loring, Lene Lovich, Denis Lavant, and Bob Fosse’s “Rich Man’s Frug.”

Speaking to NME about the scene, she said,

“I choreographed that myself! I’m not a dancer and I’m sure that’s obvious. I’d gotten the song [‘Goo Goo Muck’] about a week before and I just pulled from whatever I could… it’s crazy because it was my first day with COVID, so it was awful to film. Yeah, I woke up and – it’s weird, I never get sick and when I do it’s not very bad – I had the body aches. I felt like I’d been hit by a car and that a little goblin had been let loose in my throat and was scratching the walls of my esophagus. They were giving me medicine between takes because we were waiting on the positive result. I asked to redo it but we didn’t have time. I think I probably could have done it a bit better…”

Social media is replete with comments about the dance scene where a group of fans and ardent followers of the show put forward their personal opinions about Ortega’s jaw-dropping performance. Twitter is filled with comments on Ortega’s unforgettable moves.

It’s been two days and I’m still thinking about Wednesday’s goth dance and how incredible it was — Demi Burnett (@demi_burnett) November 28, 2022

The dance clearly left a lasting impression on some of the celebrity fans.

listen, jenna ortega is so good in wednesday and the scene where she dances is perfect proof that she understood the assignment pic.twitter.com/MIMjXrdsgR — Nora Dominick (@noradominick) November 26, 2022

Praises were being showered on her performance.

jenna doing 60s wednesday dance. this is one of my fav scenes she slayed pic.twitter.com/ydzIBR8hgg — ❛ sora🏹 (@robinsinterest) November 26, 2022

It was already acknowledged as a fan favorite.

That #Wednesday dance on Netflix reminded me of the OG #WednesdayAddams dance. 😭 pic.twitter.com/FNRexvwSxu — Bikram Karki (@AllintheGameY0) November 30, 2022

For some, the moves sparked nostalgia of a similar performance from the past.

Overall, the show still continues to intrigue and fascinate the viewers in every aspect.

Wednesday is currently streaming on Netflix.