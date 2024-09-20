What song plays during the end credits of ‘Agatha All Along?’

Agatha All Along, the spin-off series based on the Marvel Comics character Agatha Harkness, debuted on Disney+ on Sept. 18, 2024. Marvel describes Harkness as a centuries-old witch who’s one of the most powerful of her kind.

Recommended Videos

Harkness, portrayed by actress and comedian Kathryn Hahn, already appeared in WandaVision, and Agatha All Along focuses on Harkness’ quest to reclaim her powers, form a new coven, and defeat her nemeses. The spin-off series takes place three years after the events in WandaVision. Viewers took to social media to voice their opinions on the series, and most were favorable. Many also showed appreciation for the show’s end credits, which played a classic song that has been used in several TV shows and movies throughout the years — “Season of the Witch.”

Who sang “Season of the Witch”?

Photo via Wikimedia Commons (Public Domain)

“Season of the Witch” was recorded in California and first released in Aug. 1966. It was written and performed by Donovan, a Scottish folk singer who gained fame in the hippie era. The song was included in his third studio album titled Sunshine Superman. Despite the title, the “Season of the Witch” isn’t about witches. Instead, it’s about paranoia and drugs, as he mentioned in an interview in 2011.

“There was a feeling, even then, that all was not perfect in the Garden of Eden. Dealers were moving into bohemia and hard drugs were on the fringes.”

Furthermore, the singer said the “Season of the Witch” was also prophetic, as he was busted for possession of drugs in London months after the song was released. “It was about the bust, although of course I couldn’t know that then,” the singer said about the song. The arrest was all over the news and it prohibited him from traveling to the U.S. for a performance at a music festival. Despite the trouble, Donovan said the bust was “a badge of pride,” as he was the first high-profile individual arrested for the said offense in Britain.

Where else have we heard “Season of the Witch?”

Over the years, many artists have covered “Season of the Witch” including Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, Lana Del Ray, Lou Rawls, Hole, and many others. Most agree that the original is still the best, though. In addition, you may have heard the song in other TV shows including American Horror Story, House, Dark Shadows, Riverdale, True Blood, and even The Simpsons. It was also used in movies such as the animated film Paranorman, the dark comedy To Die For, and the horror film Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark. The amount of times the song has been utilized just goes to show that “Season of the Witch” has an enduring appeal and is the perfect soundtrack to evoke mystery and intrigue.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy