What was the time jump from episode 3 to episode 4 in ‘House of the Dragon?’

House of the Dragon has already proven to be a hit amongst fans. With the drama between Rhaenrya and her father to the new issues that keep coming up with Daemon, there is never a lack of entertainment. One thing that House of the Dragon has proven so far is that there is a need to time jump, and sometimes many years.

The show begins so far behind when Game of Thrones takes place that the writers have needed to do this. This is to ensure that fans watching are able to see as much of what happens leading up to Game of Thrones. Fans have seen there be as much as a three year time jump already between episodes. This has led to many fans wondering what the time jump was from episode three to episode 4 in House of the Dragon?

What was the time jump between episode three and episode four?

Episode three and episode four did not have the massive time jump that we have seen through some of the first episodes. There was only a two and a half month time jump between the two episodes. During this time, Rhaenrya was off trying to find a suitable husband for herself, at the request of her father.

The journey was supposed to take much longer, but as fans saw at the beginning of the episode, Rhaenrya was not having it. She went back to her home, much to the dismay of her father. Later on, Daemon, her uncle, arrives and nothing good comes from that. He ends up sneaking her out, and the two go out for a wild night. The night culminated in the two going to a pleasure house, where they start to indulge in pleasuring each other.

Daemon eventually leaves her side and she ends up going and finding Ser Criston. It will be interesting to watch her future as she is now set to marry Ser Laenor Velaryon. Rhaenrya clearly has developed some sort of feeling for Ser Criston, but now has to put political agendas ahead of her own wants.

Daemon has also stated his desire to marry Rhaenrya, although he clearly wants to use the status for his own gain and not for love. Another plot to look out for in episode five is if Rhaenrya took the drink that she was supposed to at the end of the episode. Even though it is not directly stated, it is clearly a type of “Plan-B”, and she needs it.