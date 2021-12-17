What We Do In The Shadows star Harvey Guillén confirmed that season four has finished shooting with an intriguing set pic. Based on the 2014 movie from Thor‘s Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement, the vampiric mockumentary series has proven to be a huge hit for FX since its debut in 2019. Following the conclusion of season three this fall, it sounds like the comedy’s fourth run won’t be far away as it’s now officially completed filming.

Guillén, who stars as the vampire roommates’ human familiar-turned-vampire-slaying-bodyguard Guillermo de la Cruz, took to Instagram to share the news. “Today is the last day of shooting for season 4,” the actor wrote, adding “can’t wait for everyone to see what happens! Who’s excited ?” The photo Guillén shared shows him in character as Guillermo, wielding a stake against a blood-red background.

Season three ended on a huge multi-part cliffhanger that tore up the status quo, with the characters being split up and heading for different places across the globe. Nandor (Kayvan Novak) plans to return to his home country. Nadya (Natasia Demetriou) and a kidnapped Guillermo are off to England so Nadya can join the Vampiric Council. Laszlo (Matt Berry) remains behind in Staten Island to care for the reborn energy vampire Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch).

Nothing much has been revealed about season four, but thanks to Guillén’s post, we now know to expect more vamp-staking action for the Van Helsing-descended Guillermo. But will he be able to reunite with his master, who he’s just realizing he’s secretly in love with, before it’s too late? And, more importantly, will Laszlo’s alter ego, human bartender Jackie Daytona, be making a comeback?

What We Do In The Shadows is likely to return to FX sometime in 2022. While we wait for season four, you can stream the first three seasons on Hulu.