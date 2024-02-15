What would be ‘The Bachelor’ contestant Lea Cayanan’s last meal on Earth?

On night one of The Bachelor season 28, Lea Cayanan was clearly a standout contestant — earning the coveted First Impression Rose from Bachelor Joey Graziadei — but she seems to have faded into the background as of late.

While Lea’s journey on the beloved competition series had a strong start, things took a turn for the worse in episode 2 when she failed to hear her name on a date card. Since that moment, she has embarked on only group dates, failing to receive as much one-on-one time with Joey (as well as overall screen time) as some of the other contestants.

Because of this, Lea has not gotten the chance to take a deep dive into who she really is beyond our television screens, leaving fans of The Bachelor franchise with dozens and dozens of questions about her likes, dislikes, hobbies, and more.

How old is Lea?

Who is Lea’s celebrity crush?

What is Lea’s guilty pleasure?

Fortunately, Bachelor Nation played a fun game of 20 questions with Lea where she answered all of these questions and more, even sharing what she would eat as her last meal on Earth. To find out for yourself, just keep scrolling…

What would be Lea’s last meal on Earth?

Lea shared with Bachelor Nation, “My last meal on earth would be stuffed cheesy bread and a poke bowl from Sushi Bay” — did anyone else just start drooling?

According to Yelp, Sushi Bay is a restaurant located in her home state of Hawaii, described as a “conveyor belt style sushi restaurant serving a variety of sushi, sashimi, udon noodles, beef, chicken and other cooked items” all while simultaneously “offering quality, good portions at an affordable price” — sounds perfect to us!

Given that Lea and Joey both live (or lived) in Hawaii, could there be dozens and dozens of Sushi Bay dates in the future, should their relationship last beyond the beloved competition series? Only time will tell…

To find out for yourself if Lea Cayanan and Joey Graziadei are in it for the long haul, catch brand new episodes of The Bachelor every Monday on ABC, or stream them the following day via Hulu, because the remainder of season 28 is sure to be sensational (to say the least).