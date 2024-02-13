How old is Lea Cayanan from ‘The Bachelor’ season 28?

On season 28 of The Bachelor, one woman instantly caught the eye of the handsome Joey Graziadei, earning her the coveted First Impression Rose due to her display of character on night one: Lea Cayanan.

Having a strong start on the hit competition show, Lea has unfortunately started to fade into the background, failing to receive a date during episode 2 and embarking on only group dates since then. Because of this, Lea and Joey are in desperate need of some one-on-one time if she wants her connection to catch up to her fellow contestants, but could her relationship be hindered by something that is out of her control?

With age being a major point of contention within season 28 of The Bachelor thus far — causing quite the feud between Madina Alam, Sydney Gordon, and Maria Georgas — Lea has received quite a bit of backlash for being much younger than the Pennsylvania native, with numerous individuals accusing her of being unfit for marriage via X (formerly known as Twitter).

“Lea, Talyah, and Taylor are my age wtf 😵‍💫 #TheBachelor #Bachelor” “Some of these girls are way too young to be on The Bachelor!” “Lea, acting well, her age… #Bachelor”

How old is Lea Cayanan, and is she really too young for marriage? Keep scrolling to find out for yourself…

Lea Cayanan is 23 years old

Believe it or not, Lea is not a nineties baby like the majority of her fellow contestants. Instead, the Hawaii native was born on February 20, 2000, making her 23 years old as of February 13, 2024.

On her birthday last year, Lea took to Instagram to reflect on her first 23 years of life, sharing some photos of her in a sexy silver dress and sleek ponytail, holding a delicious looking birthday cake with the words “that b***h” written on the top. Did anyone else just get hungry?

“the luckiest girl in the universe !! #23 💌 feeling enough love to last me a lifetime. thank you for the birthday wishes !! 🫶🏼”

Given that Lea and Joey have rather large age gap — serving as one of the youngest contestants on season 28 — could she be too young for the 28-year-old tennis professional like fans of The Bachelor franchise have been saying? Nonetheless, to find out for yourself if the pair is a perfect match (no pun intended), catch brand new episodes of season 28 of The Bachelor Mondays on ABC, or stream them the following day via Hulu.

With Lea Cayanan’s villain origin story beginning in episode 4 of the beloved competition series, who knows what the future has in store…