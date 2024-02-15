What is ‘The Bachelor’ contestant Lea Cayanan’s guilty pleasure?

Lea Cayanan was a standout on night one of The Bachelor, earning the coveted First Impression Rose from Joey Graziadei himself, despite there being 32 women — the most in the history of The Bachelor franchise — to choose from.

Recommended Videos

While things seemed to be smooth sailing between Lea and Joey, things took a turn for the worse in episode 2 when she failed to hear her name on a date card. Since then, she has embarked on only group dates — failing to receive as much screen time as some of the other contestants — ultimately leaving fans of The Bachelor franchise with dozens and dozens of questions about who she is beyond the television show.

Fortunately, Bachelor Nation played a fun game of 20 questions with Lea on February 1, where she ultimately revealed her celebrity crush, her biggest pet peeve, her biggest inspiration, and more, allowing viewers to get to know her on a deeper level. In this same game, the Hawaii native revealed her guilty pleasure as well, proving that she is not that much different than the average 23-year-old.

What is this guilty pleasure exactly? Keep scrolling to see for yourself…

What is Lea’s guilty pleasure?

Photo via ABC

According to Lea Cayanan herself, “my guilty pleasure is $9 iced oat milk lattes.” Given how scrumptious iced coffee is, we do not blame her whatsoever!

It is no surprise that Lea is a coffee lover, taking to her Instagram story on numerous occasions to snap a flick of her gorgeous Cup of Joe, which we now know is a iced oat milk latte that cost her a pretty penny. Next time we head to our favorite coffee shop, it is safe to say that we are going to try the Lea special, but it looks like we will need to be okay with spending a whopping nine bucks…

Could Lea and Joey’s future be filled with dozens and dozens of coffee dates beyond the beloved competition series? To find out for yourself if they find lasting love, catch brand new episodes of The Bachelor every Monday on ABC — or stream them the following day via Hulu — because the remainder of season 28 is sure to be nothing short of sensational.