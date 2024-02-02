Who is ‘The Bachelor’ contestant Lea Cayanan’s celebrity crush?

Receiving the first rose of The Bachelor season 28 ⏤ the coveted First Impression Rose ⏤ after throwing her advantage in the fire (ultimately disposing of it once and for all), it looks like the one and only Lea Cayanan has caught the eye of Bachelor Joey Graziadei, but did he catch her eye in return?

Regardless, while Lea might be vying for the heart of the handsome Joey on The Bachelor, he is not the only man on her radar, admitting to Bachelor Nation in an exclusive interview who her ultimate celebrity crush is. The chances are that if this fella slid into her DMs, Joey would instantaneously be out of the picture, and we don’t blame her whatsoever…

Photo via ABC

In said interview, Lea admitted that her celebrity crush is the one and only Michael B. Jordan, the star of hit movies like Creed, Black Panther, Fruitvale Station, and more.

Given that he is a single man, if Lea does not find her perfect match (no pun intended) in tennis professional Joey, will she reach out to Michael B. Jordan after her brief stint of television success (or lack thereof) comes to a close? Only time will tell…

To see if Lea and Joey end up together nonetheless, catch brand new episodes of The Bachelor every Monday on ABC, or stream them the following day via Hulu. Maria Georgas and Sydney Gordon seem to have a storm brewing, so the remainder of season 28 is sure to be a must-see if you love a good catfight…