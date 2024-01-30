What would be ‘The Bachelor’ star Daisy Kent’s last meal on Earth?

It might be a simple choice, but we seriously could not agree more!

After a one-on-one date between Daisy Kent and Joey Graziadei that had sparks flying all night long — where The Bachelor himself even admitted to the camera that “It feels like I’m just on a date with my girlfriend” — Daisy is the clear frontrunner of The Bachelor season 28 after just two episodes, resulting in viewers wanting to learn more about the blonde beauty.

Sharing both her upbringing and her experience getting a cochlear implant in Germany during the dinner portion of the date, Daisy and Joey grew their relationship more and more over a luxurious meal, leaving fans of The Bachelor franchise with one burning question: What is Daisy Kent’s favorite food?

Fortunately, Daisy Kent spilled the tea in an exclusive interview with Bachelor Nation, sharing what her last meal on Earth would be. Keep scrolling to find out for yourself…

When asked what her last meal on Earth would be, Daisy Kent responded with something that is so simple, yet so delicious: “Ice cream and Chipotle!”

Because of this, fans of The Bachelor franchise cannot help but have some follow up questions:

What is her favorite ice cream flavor?

Is she a cup or cone girl?

What is her Chipotle order?

Is she a bowl or burrito girl?

Daisy, if you are reading this, we need answers ASAP!

With Joey Graziadei himself admitting to Bachelor Nation in an exclusive interview that Chipotle is his guilty pleasure — and that he “honestly could eat it every day” — it looks like a Chipotle date is in the near future for the two lovebirds.

Nonetheless, to find out for yourself if Daisy finds her perfect match (no pun intended) in tennis professional Joey, catch brand new episodes of season 28 of The Bachelor every Monday on ABC, or stream them the following day via Hulu. With a storm brewing between Maria Georgas and Sydney Gordon, the remainder of this season is sure to be jam-packed with juicy drama…