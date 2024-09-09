When are the 2024 Emmys on TV and where can I watch them?

It’s that time again: The 76th Emmy Awards are just around the corner and we can’t wait to celebrate television’s biggest night.

Recommended Videos

If you feel like the Emmys just aired, you’re not wrong. The 2024 ceremony comes just nine months after the 2023 Emmys which aired in January due to the concurrent SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. This year’s Emmys are arriving on schedule and will celebrate series like FX’s Shogun which is nominated a record-breaking 25 times. Other top contenders are shows like FX’s The Bear (nominated 23 times, a new record for a comedy series), ABC’s Abbott Elementary, Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, and Netflix’s The Crown.

Shows must air in the US between June 1, 2023 and May 31, 2024 to be eligible for nomination. The 76th Emmy Awards will be hosted by Schitt’s Creek’s Eugene and Dan Levy, the first father-son duo to host the ceremony. “For two Canadians who won our Emmys in a literal quarantine tent, the idea of being asked to host this year in an actual theater was incentive enough,” the two shared in a joint statement confirming them as co-hosts. This won’t be the first time the duo make Emmy history: Their 2020 wins — Lead Actor and Supporting Actor, respectively — made them the first father and son to win Emmys in the same year.

When are the 2024 Emmys?

The 76th Emmy Awards will air on Sept. 15 from 5 pm-8 pm PT and red carpet coverage begins at 4pm PT. If you’re not able to watch the ceremony as it airs, it will be available on Hulu the following day to stream but will leave the service on Sept. 22.

While the Emmys take place on Sept. 15, the bulk of the awards were given out during the Creative Arts ceremonies on Saturday, Sept. 7 and Sunday, Sept. 8. Both the Emmys and the Creative Arts ceremonies take place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Are the Emmys live this year?

The 2024 Emmys will air live on ABC from Los Angeles. While the Emmy Awards are set to air live, the Creative Arts ceremonies were held the weekend prior and unfortunately, do not air live. If you desperately fear missing out on the two-night Creative Arts Emmys, an edited version of the ceremonies will air on Sept. 14 at 11 pm ET on FXX and will be available to stream on Hulu starting Sept. 15.

There’s still time to make your predictions before the Emmys air next weekend. Will shows like Shogun and The Bear sweep the awards or will something controversial like Baby Reindeer sneak a win? We don’t know yet but we’ll have our popcorn ready when the Emmys air on Sept. 15.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy