When did Bree Turner join NBC’s ‘Grimm?’

Not to be confused with The Brothers Grimm starring Matt Damon and Heath Ledger, the NBC series was a clever twist on an old story. Using the subject matter from the book of fairytales, Grimm puts terrifying haunts in the genre of crime procedurals.

Set in Portland, Oregon, titular detective Nick Burkhardt (David Giuntoli) learns that he is descended from a long line of people who are entrusted to maintain the balance between good and evil. Able to see monsters of old lore walking around in the modern day, Nick uses his skills to solve spooky crimes. Pairing up with a reformed Bludbat named Monroe (Silas Weir Mitchell), the two embark on crazy adventures to rid the world of evil. Grimm uses old mythology to weave an immersive supernatural world on par with Buffy the Vampire Slayer or Teen Wolf. Like these series, Grimm draws the line between good and evil consistently.

Just because you hail from a lineage full of supernatural creatures doesn’t mean you are automatically evil. Monroe maintains restraint and finds a kindred spirit in fellow Wesen, Rosalee Culvert (Bree Turner). Though not cropping up until later in the show, Rosalee becomes a widely accepted part of the central cast.

Turner appears later in Grimm season 1

Rosalee’s first appearance in Grimm is in season 1, episode 15. After her brother’s mysterious death, Bree starts to realize that she is more like investigator Monroe than she realizes. Both creatures known as Wesen, Rosalee and Monroe are shapeshifters of a sort. While Monroe is a Bludbat that has wolf-like characteristics, Rosalee is what is known as a Fuchsbau. Her Wesen form appears more like a fox. After they discover her brother’s killer, Rosalee becomes accepted into their crime-fighting squad. Eventually, she cultivates a romantic relationship with Monroe due to their shared ideals and bonding over being Wesen.

Turner appears in 100 episodes of Grimm, until the final season that aired in 2017. Throughout that time, her character progresses from a stranger to one of the family. She and Monroe eventually get married and even have triplets. This was frowned upon by a cult that believes mixing the species was wrong. Though Grimm was not the highest-rated series, it did tell socially relevant stories and celebrated the love between the two characters. Grimm was a genre favorite that achieved the impressive feat of lasting for six seasons on a major network.