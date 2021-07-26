When Does Baki: Son Of Ogre Come Out?

Right now, Baki is one of the most popular anime series on Netflix. The series follows Baki Hanma, a teenage fighting expert as he grapples with the most dangerous fighters in the world. Baki offers some of the most impressive technical fight mechanics and graphic imagery in anime today, thanks in no small part to the creators’ love for underground fighting.

In 2018, Netflix breathed new life into the early 2000s anime franchise, which is based on the manga Baki the Grappler. While the streaming giant’s first entry into the franchise picks up following season two from 2001’s Baki the Grappler, the Netflix series’ events are only loosely connected to the original anime. So if you’re new, it isn’t integral to watch the earlier seasons.

Since being picked up by Netflix, there have been three seasons released to the platform, with 39 new episodes for fans to sink their teeth into. And more are coming soon, too: Netflix recently announced that 2021 will be bringing Baki fans a brand new season of the show, Baki: Son of Ogre.

So, when can fans expect it to launch?

When will Baki: Son of Ogre release?

Fans of the show will be happy to hear that season four, Baki: Son of Ogre, will be dropping in fall 2021. A specific date hasn’t been confirmed yet, meaning the anime could launch any time from late September to the tail end of December.

The fourth season’s trailer also teased some of the story for later this year, which will see Baki face off against his father: The Ogre himself.

Fans have been waiting for this event for the longest time. Netflix’s third season, “The Great Raitai Tournament Saga,” aired in 2020. With no firm date for a release and plenty of time before fall, you can still catch up on anything you may have missed within the series, or start watching entirely to be ready for Son of Ogre to launch.

Baki watching order

Whether you’re new or just looking to refresh your memory on past events within the series, here is the order to take in everything Baki has to offer.