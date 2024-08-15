When does ‘Heartland’ season 18 come out, and who’s in the cast?

Sorry, Yellowstone, you’re still awesome, but there’s another impressive drama about life on a ranch, and that’s Heartland. After the season 17 finale aired in December 2023, fans have been hoping to hear more about season 18.

Recommended Videos

Patience is a virtue, sure… but it’s not one that Heartland fans have thanks to the gripping storylines and warm and friendly characters. Since October 2007, when the series premiered on CBC, viewers have loved watching Amy Fleming (Amber Marshall) and her sweet family run their ranch in Alberta. When will fans be able to see more?

When will Heartland season 18 be released?

Image via Heartland/Instagram

While fans of course want an official release date for Heartland season 18, there is an approximate release window. According to The Direct, Canadian fans can likely tune into the new season in October 2024. Americans will have to wait a bit longer as it seems that season 18 will come out at the beginning of 2025. While it’ll be impossible to be patient for the new episodes, at least fans can get the new year started off on the right foot by watching this great show.

Which cast members will star in Heartland season 18?

Photo via CBC

It seems likely that the cast of season 17 of Heartland will continue onto the 18th season. Marshall can’t possibly leave since she plays the main character Amy, and Michelle Morgan, who plays Lou Fleming Morris, is important as well. Other regular cast members include Chris Potter and Shaun Johnson.

Heartland fans have had to live without fan fave character Ty Borden for the past few seasons, and while sometimes characters are never really gone, it seems safe to say that he definitely is. Graham Wardle left at the start of season 14. In an interview with The Chronicle Journal, Marshall said the actor was “going in different directions, working on different projects.” Let’s hope no other cast member leaves in season 18!

What is the plot of Heartland season 18 and what other info should fans know?

Photo via CBC

The next season of this popular show will likely explore the threads left hanging in the season 17 finale. Viewers are excited to see more tension between Garland Foods and Heartland Beef (which is a real farm in Illinois but also a business on the CBC drama). Fans will also get to see what married life is like for Shane and Chloe (Katharine Crane).

Fans can assume there will be more sweet family stories in Heartland season 18. In an interview with The London Free Press in 2008, Marshall said people enjoy the show because it’s “so wholesome” since a lot of TV plotlines “are almost unrealistic.” While not everyone who watches can relate to living on a ranch or being part of the family business, Heartland is definitely a show about relationships and real-life problems. And everyone has trouble getting along with relatives and friends from time to time.

For now, the cast and crew of Heartland are pretty quiet about the new season, but according to CBC.com, the cast members have been busy shooting season 18 this past summer. While they hope for more news, U.S.-based fans will be waiting to watch season 17 of Heartland on Netflix so they’re totally up to date on Amy’s life.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy