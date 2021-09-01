When Does Marvel’s What If…? Come Out?

What If…? is a Marvel animated series that explores alternative timelines of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It’s the fourth streaming series to launch as part of the MCU’s Phase 4 and features many of the characters and cast from the movies.

What If…? has a long history. The new show is based on the comic series of the same name, which has been published since 1977. Over 40 years, the original run reimagined significant events in Marvel comics history, including what would have happened if someone other than Peter Parker had become Spider-Man, or how the world would change if Ultron never existed. Like the animated show, the first comic series was narrated by a Watcher, one of the powerful aliens observing the Marvel multiverse.

Interested in catching What If…? on TV? Here’s what you need to know.

When does Marvel’s What If…? start on Disney Plus?

Marvel’s What If..? is already live. The series is available exclusively on Disney Plus, where it can be streamed on demand. The series started Aug. 11 and follows Jeffrey Wright’s Watcher Uatu, who will be observing events for nine episodes in total, each released weekly on Wednesdays.

The first installment imagines a timeline in which Peggy Carter from the Captain America film series became the First Avenger instead of Steve Rogers. Hayley Atwell returns to voice Captain Carter, joined by MCU alumni, including Sebastian Stan and Dominic Cooper. Other episodes explore changes to Guardians of the Galaxy, Black Panther, and the iconic 2012 MCU hit The Avengers.

Chadwick Boseman is slated to appear in four episodes of the series and fans are preparing themselves for his emotional farewell to the MCU. The series’ most anticipated storyline, “What If… T’Challa Became a Star-Lord?,” debuted in mid-August to widespread acclaim.