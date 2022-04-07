The anime adaptation of Hajime Isayama’s Attack on Titan is nearing its end, with the final part of its final season impending.

Audiences are torn as they deal with thoroughly mixed emotions regarding the anime’s final episodes. While many are eagerly awaiting new episodes, and a conclusion to the complex and enthralling story, some fans aren’t quite ready to say goodbye. These fans may be in luck, as part 3 of the series’ final season isn’t headed to audiences for months. This should give them plenty of time to re-binge the show’s currently-aired episodes as they await a conclusion to the brutal series.

When does part 3 of Attack on Titan‘s final season release?

ぽにきゃん-Anime PONY CANYON/YouTube

The second part of Attack on Titan‘s final season recently finished airing, leaving fans with a titan-sized hole in their viewing schedules. Fans have a good while to wait for Attack on Titan: The Final Season Final Arc, which is set to drop in 2023.

Specifics about the final arc are still sparse, but the Attack on Titan Twitter account did release a few details via a teasing tweet on April 3. The tweet notes that the final chapter will release in 2023, and added a tantalizing teaser for the show’s final arc.

The first two parts of Attack on Titan‘s final season offered up varying episode counts, as noted by Collider, leaving part 1 with 16 episodes and part 2 with only 12. This variety means that the length of part 3 remains unknown — it could offer up more than 15 new episodes, like the first part, or it could provide a bare few final glimpses of the characters fans have come to love. We’ll just have to wait until 2023 to find out for sure.

This article will be updated when more information becomes available.