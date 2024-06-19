When does season 2, episode 2 of ‘House of the Dragon’ premiere?

After 2 years, a historic Hollywood strike, and a strange banner hoax, House of the Dragon is finally ready for its sophomore season. And all indicators point to a season 2 worthy of the hype.

In many ways, the first season was a slow-burn prologue, readying audiences for the war to come. The first 5 episodes showed central characters, Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock) and Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey), as fast friends before politics and the patriarchy tear them apart. A steadfast rule follower, Alicent becomes queen and resentful of Rhaenyra’s freedom. Rhaenyra on the other hand is just as much of a prisoner by society, unable to love who she wants in public. This all culminates in a devastating finale when adult Rhaenyra’s (Emma D’Arcy) rightful claim to the throne is stolen by her stepmother (Olivia Cooke), starting a bloody war in earnest.

Season 2 does not disappoint in its promises. After the death of Rhaenyra’s second son, Lucerys (Elliot Grihault), the rightful queen goes into her grieving period, only uttering one line of dialogue the entire episode. She wants her half-brother Aemond’s (Ewan Mitchell) head for his part in Luke’s death, which eventually causes the infamous Blood and Cheese plot from Fire & Blood. The brutality of child murder will only be the start of this Dance of Dragons, and fans are eager to see when the second episode of the season will premiere.

To see these repercussions of events to come, fans should tune into Max on Sunday, June 23. Episode 2 will be available on the streaming platform and for cable subscribers. Those who have read George R.R. Martin’s book know that the future events will hold no prisoners as the Dance of Dragons unfolds for the next 7 episodes.

