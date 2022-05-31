It’s that time of year again, Big Brother fans!

America’s favorite summer reality show is about to make an epic return with a brand new season. In simultaneous posts on Instagram, the official Big Brother account and host Julie Chen Moonves announced that season 24 will premiere on the same night as The Challenge: USA, which will make its CBS network debut after hopping over from MTV.

BB superfans are already well aware of how the show works, but for the uninitiated, the summer staple follows a cast of houseguests who all move into the Big Brother house with the goal of being the last player standing. Each week, one houseguest becomes Head of Household and nominates two others for eviction, at which point those two players are able to compete in a Power of Veto competition in an attempt to remove themselves from the chopping block. With one live eviction per week ⏤ and a double eviction or two thrown in later in the summer ⏤ the remaining players then strive to move that much closer to the $500,000 grand prize.

All of this is done in front of over 90 cameras that are constantly rolling, monitoring houseguests’ every move and catching every hilarious and overdramatic moment fans could ever hope for. Just like the characters in George Orwell’s 1984, there’s no escaping Big Brother, and with their contact with the outside world completely cut off during their time in the house, the players’ emotions can ⏤ and do ⏤ run high.

When will season 24 of Big Brother premiere?

In a series of teaser posts on their Instagram accounts, Big Brother and Moonves both hinted that the release date for season 24 was sitting right in front of fans’ noses. In the case of a word search puzzle they shared, it was. Only after fans had a chance to respond to the hints embedded in the puzzle ⏤ June 1 and August 3 among them ⏤ did Big Brother share a countdown video of Moonves getting her makeup done and tossing off a white robe to reveal a chic coral dress and ultimately the season 24 premiere date.

As is revealed in the video, which you can see above, season 24 of Big Brother will premiere on July 6, 2022, marking the official start of summer for hardcore BB fans. While no announcement has been made regarding the season’s incoming houseguests, longtime fans know that no matter who is set to enter the Big Brother house, it’s going to be a summer to remember.

Previous seasons have seen houseguests fall in love, get kicked out of the game early for violating house rules, stage their own “funerals,” and have all-out screaming matches ⏤ hardly surprising when you factor in that the person sleeping next to you might be secretly plotting your demise. Big Brother 23 saw an alliance of all-Black players called The Cookout wipe out the competition ⏤ none of whom knew of the alliance’s existence ⏤ before turning on each other in a necessary attempt to be the first Black winner in BB history. While each season is unique, certain Big Brother traditions ⏤ like the “BB Comics” competition and a routine cameo from the ever-cheeky Zingbot ⏤ have become fixtures of the show and are eagerly anticipated each season by houseguests and viewers alike.

Meet the host of 'Big Brother,' Julie Chen Moonves 1 of 2

Click to skip

Click to zoom

As is custom, season 24 of Big Brother will air three nights a week ⏤ Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday ⏤ with Thursday night remaining live eviction night. All new episodes of Big Brother, as well as the Big Brother Live Feed ⏤ which literally lets viewers watch the houseguests 24/7 ⏤ can be watched on the CBS app as well as on Paramount Plus.

You can catch season 24 of Big Brother when the 90-minute premiere airs on CBS July 6 at 8pm ET/7pm CT, followed by the 90-minute premiere of The Challenge: USA.