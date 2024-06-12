When does the final episode of ‘The Grand Tour’ season 5 come out?

Fans of The Grand Tour are highly anticipating the release of the show’s fourth and final episode of season 5, which takes place in Zimbabwe. Emotions will be at an all-time high since it’s the end of the show.

For over 20 years, the unforgettable trio of Jeremy Clarkson, James May, and Richard Hammond have entertained millions of fans around the world with shows revolving around cars. It was first known as Top Gear and aired on BBC before the trio was acquired by Amazon in 2016. Now, after eight wonderful years with the studio, the trio is set to finish the series once and for all, and it will all come to a head in episode 4 of season 5.

A few details about the upcoming episode are known. For starters, we’re certain it’s taking Clarkson, May, and Hammond back to Africa. This time they will be exploring Zimbabwe, for which the filming took place in September last year. A fair amount of time has passed since then, so we’re bound to know the release date of the episode, right?

When will ‘The Grand Tour’s season 5, episode 4 be released?

Unfortunately, as of June, we’re yet to know the exact release date of the latest episode of The Grand Tour. Amazon did reveal that the final outing will premiere in 2024, though the studio hasn’t shed any further details.

The previous, penultimate episode named The Grand Tour: Sand Job took place in Mauritania and saw the three hosts take a trip through the Sahara desert. It released in February, and only increased fans’ appetite for one last ride together.

Unluckily, all we can do for now is wait patiently. If you’re like us and don’t like sitting and just waiting, we’d advise you to rewatch all the previous episodes of The Grand Tour. We are certainly doing that before we have to say one final goodbye to Clarkson, May, and Hammond.

