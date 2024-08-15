When is season 2 of ‘NCIS: Sydney’ coming out, and who’s in the cast?

Looking for a TV show with strong characters, compelling action, deep feelings, smart dialogue, and what will hopefully be a lot of seasons? NCIS: Sydney is your best bet. After enjoying season 1, fans want to hear all the juicy news about the second season.

Fans of the always popular NCIS franchise have seen a number of characters prove that teamwork makes the dream work. Even so, Australian Federal Police Second-in-Command JD Dempsey (Todd Lasance) and Special Agent-in-Charge Michelle Mackey (Olivia Swann) are a particularly awesome pair. Let’s find out when JD and Mackey are coming back to TV.

When will NCIS: Sydney season 2 be released?

NCIS: Sydney got a season 2 renewal in Spring 2024, and as TV Line reported, there isn’t a release date. But fans should know it will premiere as part of CBS’s 2024/2025 broadcast TV season. It’s likely it’ll come out in the fall, but viewers will have to wait for an official release date. Let’s just focus on the good news that this fun show will continue for at least one more season. But given the success of the whole NCIS franchise, it would be surprising if NCIS: Sydney didn’t last for many years.

Which actors are starring in NCIS: Sydney season 2?

In April 2024, Just Jared Jr. pointed out that eight NCIS: Sydney actors will likely be in the second season. Besides the main actors Lasance and Swann, viewers will probably see Lewis Fitz-Gerald, William McInnes, Mavournee Hazel, Georgina Haig, Tuuli Narkle, and Sean Sagar.

Since all these stars play a significant part on NCIS: Sydney, it’s hard to imagine them not appearing again. It also seems pretty early on in the series for actors to start exiting. While technically any character could leave anytime given the nerve-wracking subject matter of the series, fans can rest assured that JD and Mackey will likely stay on the show since everything revolves around them.

What will NCIS: Sydney season 2 be about and what else should viewers know?

NCIS: Sydney season 2 will have to address the memorable cliffhanger from the season 1 finale when JD tries to save the day when a clown abducts his son, which is terrifying on so many levels, including the fact that many people count clowns among their greatest fears. Will this situation be resolved and will justice be restored? Only the season 2 premiere can answer those questions… and fans can’t wait to get the answers.

In an interview with TV Line, Lasance said that he would love to see more storylines about his character’s “family dynamic” including “the emotional element of the relationship with the son and my ex-wife and the breakdown of that relationship.” He also wants “action sequences.”

Lasance can definitely portray this accurately and realistically since, as he explained to Parade.com, he’s a dad who can relate to what his character goes through. Hopefully, his real life isn’t quite so intense!

While sometimes spinoffs don’t garner the same kind of interest that the OG show does, NCIS: Sydney season 1 did super well. The entertainment chief at CBS, Amy Reisenbach said in an interview with Deadline, “We’re thrilled with how NCIS: Sydney did. It’s not just a win for CBS but it’s really a win for all of Paramount, for Paramount+, for Paramount International.” Although everyone has gotten their heart broken by loving a TV show that got canceled, viewers can be confident that this one is a hit.

