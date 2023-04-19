When is the ‘Ted Lasso’ season 3 finale?

Ted Lasso is an American sports comedy that’s currently airing on Apple TV Plus. The series has received high praise on Rotten Tomatoes, receiving an average score between 86 to 92 percent. This series has also won numerous Critics Choice Television Awards and was nominated for numerous Primetime Emmy Awards.

This series about a football coach to plucked out of nowhere to manage an English Premiere League team caught people’s attention. And it shows since the series made to it’s third season. Unfortunately, while fans hoped for a fourth season, it was revealed that the series was meant to only have three seasons. However, Apple has not confirmed if the showrunners plan to continue the series.

At the moment, season three is still ongoing and it has been confirmed there would be 12 episodes, just like season two. Unfortunately, all things would have to come to an end and the date for the series finale has been revealed. The final episode of Ted Lasso season three will air on Apple TV Plus on May 31, 2023.

Ted Lasso is one of Apple TV’s most successful series and it’s a shame that the show will soon come to an end. Not only has the series captured the hearts of fans, but it also caught the attention of the White House. This series took the audience on both an entertaining and heartfelt ride throughout its three seasons. Hopefully, the Ted Lasso showrunners will reconsider and give this show its fourth season. If not, then only a few weeks remain until the show comes to an end.