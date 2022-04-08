After a two-year-long hiatus, the Emmy Awards ceremony is finally returning to the stage and small screen. In 2020 and 2021, the Governors Balls were replaced with smaller-scale celebrations at the Television Academy’s North Hollywood headquarters.

NBC will be airing the event this year — the host network is chosen by a rotating roster that changes every year — meaning that the event will air on Monday, as it has the past few times NBC has aired it, in order to allow the network to air NFL Sunday Night Football as usual.

This year’s ceremony is expected to return to its former venue, the Microsoft Theater (formerly Nokia Theatre L.A. Live) this year as well. So far, no one has been tapped to host the event.

Several minor rule changes will come into effect this year, including a realignment of qualifications that will allow inclusion for specific genres rather than what time of day a program aired and the elimination of qualifying time lengths for certain programs. The Academy has also redefined what qualifies as a limited series.

The official Emmy timeline runs as follows:

April

April 7: Deadline for current voting members to apply for hyphenate voting status and for Associate members to apply to upgrade to Active voting membership.

May

May 12, 6pm: Entry deadline for entries that were originally presented in primetime (6pm – 2am) during the year. This includes any content that identifies as Primetime programming by virtue of genre (including, for example, streaming material which does not air at a specific time)

June

June 16: Nominations-round voting begins

Nominations-round voting begins June 27: Nominations-round voting ends

July

Tuesday, July 12: Nominations announced

August

Week of August 8: Final-round videos available for viewing

Final-round videos available for viewing August 12: Final-round voting begins

Final-round voting begins August 22: Final-round voting ends

September

September 3 and 4: Creative Arts Emmy Awards and Governors Balls

Creative Arts Emmy Awards and Governors Balls September 10: 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards taped telecast on FXX

2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards taped telecast on FXX September 12: 74th Emmy Awards and NBC Telecast, followed by Governors Ball

The Emmys ceremony will air live on NBC at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The ceremony is also expected to be available for streaming on a variety of channels including Hulu and Peacock.