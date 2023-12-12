Since 1963, audiences have been revelling in Doctor Who the time-travelling adventures of the mysterious Doctor and his companions. Recently, Whovians have enjoyed a string of special episodes, two of which arrived in 2022, with a third, three-episode arc premiering at the end of 2023.

The most recent installment – “The Giggle” – celebrated the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who, introducing Ncuti Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor. The first official episode of Doctor Who’s series 14 will be released on Dec. 25, 2023, ushering in a new era as Gatwa takes the reins from a starry line of previous Doctors that includes David Tennant, Jodie Whittaker, Matt Smith and Peter Capaldi, among many others.

As we await Gatwa’s first solo adventure, you might be eager to catch up on previous episodes. So, where’s the best place to watch Doctor Who?

Where can I watch ‘Doctor Who?’

The most comprehensive streaming version of Doctor Who is on Amazon Prime Video, which houses every single season of the series as part of the BritBox service, dating back to William Hartnell’s first Doctor.

The three recent anniversary episodes are available to stream on Disney Plus internationally, while those in the UK can watch for free on BBC iPlayer.

All seasons of Doctor Who are also available to purchase on YouTube, and the “revival era” (from Christopher Eccleston onwards) can be streamed on Max. For viewers in Australia, you can watch Doctor Who, from season four onwards, on the streaming service Binge.

The streaming availability of Doctor Who changed in 2022, when the BBC announced that it had struck a deal with Disney Plus, allowing the show to be watched more widely by fans outside of the United Kingdom. Here’s hoping that leads to an expanded range coming to Disney’s streaming platform.

Image via BBC Studios/Disney Plus

BBC Studios still has a hand in producing the series, with the Disney deal simply opening up the beloved show to a broader audience. In any case, long-running fans can expect the uncovering of new lore and the introduction of new characters ahead of Gatwa’s Fifteenth Doctor era, with the most recent anniversary specials establishing new concepts like The Flux, bi-generation and The One Who Waits.