Where did ‘The Bachelor’ contestant Lea Cayanan go to college and was she in a sorority?

After displaying a great quality of character during night one of The Bachelor, the gorgeous Lea Cayanan received the coveted First Impression Rose, however, her relationship with the handsome Joey Graziadei appears to have gone downhill…

As season 28 has progressed the past few weeks, Lea has unfortunately faded into the background when it comes to her connection with Joey, failing to receive a date during episode 2 and embarking on only group dates since then.

In episodes 4 and 5, her feud with Maria Georgas — which began after her best friend Sydney Gordon was eliminated on an “awkward as ever” two-on-one date — allowed her to get more screen time (for better or for worse), however, fans of The Bachelor franchise still do not know much about Lea beyond the beloved competition series.

Throwing it back to the very beginning, where did Lea Cayanan go to college, and was she in a sorority? Keep scrolling to find out for yourself…

Lea Cayanan was a student at Gonzaga University

Attending Gonzaga University from 2018 to 2022, it looks like Lea achieved a great deal of success, walking away with three degrees — a Bachelor’s of Business Administration in Finance, Marketing, and Law and Public Policy — and taking to Instagram to share the news.

“4 years later & I’m closing my favorite chapter 3 degrees hotter 🎓😚 Bachelors of Business Administration in Finance, Marketing, Law & Public Policy ✨ Thank you x10000 @gonzagau,” she shared on May 16, 2022, along with some stunning senior photos.

Aside from her education, Lea was a member of the Hawaii Pacific Islanders Club, as well as a leader at Thirst: Praise and Worship, but was she ever involved in Greek life throughout her college years?

Lea Cayanan was a member of Alpha Pi Phi

During her time at Gonzaga University, Lea was a member of Alpha Pi Phi, the oldest active Asian-American interest fraternity in the United States.

It is clear that the Hawaii native developed some lifelong friendships within her sorority, taking to Instagram on April 25, 2021 to express just how much her little means to her.

“‘and the award for big little goals goes to..’ 🤪 s/o to @alphapiphi_iota for recognizing real 😎 #bestievibezonly,” she wrote, ultimately garnering 518 likes and dozens and dozens of comments.

Although it looks like Lea already found her bridesmaids and forever friends within Alpha Pi Phi, she just needs a husband for the full picture to come together. To find out for yourself if Lea and Joey are a match made in heaven — securing the final rose, as well as a Neil Lane sparkler — catch brand new episodes of season 28 of The Bachelor Mondays on ABC, or stream them the following day on Hulu.

With her villainous side coming to light in episodes 4 and 5 of the beloved competition series, who knows what the future has in store for her on the show…