Where else can you see the cast of ‘Ted Lasso’ before season 3?

Fans can finally stop holding their breath in bated anticipation because we now know when the AFC Richmond squad of Ted Lasso will take the pitch once again.

Still, there’s a bit of time to fill before the team suits up and all the cliffhanger storylines from season two move forward. Which makes it a perfect time to check out the favorites from the Ted Lasso crew in some other fantastic performances around the streaming and movie world — including some fresh and new content you might have missed.

Here’s where else you can catch the cast of Ted Lasso ahead of the season three premiere, which is scheduled for March 15 as of right now.

Jason Sudeikis — Ted Lasso

The man under the visor has understandably been pouring most of his energy into all his duties for Ted Lasso in the past few years, but he’s still found a little side time to make a movie and lend his voice to an animated Marvel show. On the big screen side of things, Sudeikis starred opposite Evangeline Lilly (of Ant-man and the Wasp and Lost fame) in a crime drama called South of Heaven, which was released just last year. Lauded as a gruesome, violent movie, Sudeikis was obviously leaning as far away from the Ted Lasso persona as possible in playing Jimmy, who is on parole after 12 years behind bars. When he’s released, he promises to give his girlfriend Annie (Lilly) the greatest year of her life as she is dying from cancer. However, in trying to lead a fun, quasi-normal life, Jimmy gets tangled up with a crime boss and things spiral out of control from there.

The movie did not receive very positive reviews, however the chemistry and interplay between Sudeikis and Lilly, with Texas ambience to boot, makes it worth a watch to see Sudeikis’ other side (sans mustache, too).

As far as voiceover work, he is part of an ensemble cast in the MCU show Hit-Monkey, about a monkey seeking revenge for the death of his mentor, played by Sudeikis, who dies early on yet stays in the show as a ghost guiding Hit-Monkey along. The first season was on Hulu, and has been renewed for a second season.

Hannah Waddingham — Rebecca Welton

You might have caught Waddingham during the fall in the sequel to the cult classic film Hocus Pocus. Though Hocus Pocus 2 didn’t quite live up to the hype and long wait, Waddingham was her usual scene-stealing self as Mother Witch, who is the one that gives the spell book to the Sanderson sisters. She also had a one episode role in the long-running British crime drama Midsomer Murders in 2021. And just last year, she appeared as a guest judge in an episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK (episode five of this past season) and was in episode three of the fantasy action/adventure show Willow, playing Hubert, who is a forest woman and woodcutter along with her partner Anne.

Phil Dunster — Jamie Tartt

Somehow, I’ve avoided ever getting that ear-worm of a children’s song stuck in my head, but I’ll be damned if I don’t hear “Jamie Tartt doo-doo-doo-doo-doo-doo” when I start thinking about Ted Lasso. Anyway, Dunster is clearly a rising star on the heels of showing a ton of range throughout season two, and has parlayed that into being a regular on another current TV series called The Devil’s Hour. The show, which runs on Amazon Prime Video, has already been renewed for a second and third season after a successful first season. The show is about a social worker who suffers from terrifying visions and has an emotionless, detached son named Isaac. Dunster plays Mike Stevens, who is the estranged husband of Lucy and Isaac’s father.

He also had a one-off appearance in the show Ten Percent (episode five), which is comedy based on the French series named Call My Agent! and is also on Amazon Prime. Dunster, playing Jordan O’Connor, gets the treatment as a demanding star that constantly needs things from his agent and is worth a watch.

Brett Goldstein — Roy Kent

Goldstein’s biggest on-screen appearance didn’t last long in the moment, but it sure stirred up plenty of conjecture and hypothesizing online when he turned up in the post-credits scene of Thor: Love and Thunder as Hercules, the son of Zeus (played by Russell Crowe). Does this mean a more prominent role to come for Goldstein as Hercules? A spinoff movie of his own directed by Taika Waititi? This we’ll also have to wait and see on.

In the meantime, he recently put forth the show Shrinking, starring Jason Segel, as a co-creator, writer, and producer along with fellow Ted Lasso co-creator Bill Lawrence, and he co-wrote The Nan Movie starring Catherine Tate, which is a British comedy based on the series The Catherine Tate Show and Catherine Tate’s Nan. He also voiced a character in the Australian dark comedy series A Beginner’s Guide to Grief.

Juno Temple — Keeley Jones

Our vote for the most likable character on the show, Temple’s portrayal of Keeley Jones is the glue that holds the entire thing together. In 2021, she starred along with Justin Timberlake in the Apple TV+ movie called Palmer, playing a drug-addicted mom. More recently, she had a standout role in The Offer, which also starred Miles Teller, playing Bettye McCartt in the story about the development and production of The Godfather (both are definitely recommended watches).

Around the same time as Ted Lasso’s launch on TV, Temple also starred in a British drama called Little Birds, playing a powerful and rangy lead as Lucy Savage Cavendish-Smyth, which was inspired by Anais Nin’s collection of erotic short stories baring the same name.

Jeremy Swift — Leslie Higgins

The man known as Higgins has been a bit character in a myriad of TV shows throughout his career. While he hasn’t been in another show aside from Ted Lasso the past few years, he had a recurring role spanning 16 episodes of the very popular British show Downton Abbey, playing Septimus Spatt. More recently, he was in an episode of the medical comedy drama ITV series Doc Martin, and had a recurring role in the BBC One and Netflix production called Wanderlust that aired in 2018.

Toheeb Jimoh — Sam Obisanya

Though the 25-year-old Jimoh is really just starting out his career, he has had a couple of small roles to his name up to now. He played the role of Cadet #1 as an actor playing a military recruit in Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch, during the “Revisions to Manifesto” part of the anthology. Also coming in March this year, Jimoh will star as Tunde in a show called The Power, which is a British science fiction drama on Amazon Prime. The show is based in reality except one twist, all teenage girls can electrocute people at will. It will also star Toni Collette and John Leguizamo.

Cristo Fernándo — Dani Rojas

Ted Lasso is actually Fernándo’s first real foray into TV. Before that, he had parts in dozens of films since 2016. You might have caught him with his small cameo role as a bartender in Spider-Man: No Way Home, during the post-credits scene that features Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock/Venom. Later this year, he’ll pop up in another fantasy action flick, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, as the voice of one of the main Transformers, Wheeljack, an Autobot scientist and mechanic who transforms into and from a white and brown 1970’s VW panel bus.

Kola Bokinni — Isaac McAdoo

The captain of the Greyhounds, Bokinni’s role has become bigger as the show has gone on. Recently, he starred in a short film called Revelations, about a young man attending his estranged mother’s funeral. He was also in a miniseries called Foresight, which follows humans who have remained on Earth after climate change forced most of the species to evacuate the planet.

Nick Mohammed — Nathan Shelley

Mohammed had a strong run of roles throughout his 17-plus years acting, culminating in the season two’s arc that had “Nate the Great” going from beloved underdog to bully to big-bad villain. He recently landed a role as Dr. Fry in the upcoming Chicken Run sequel, called Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, scheduled to come out later this year. Mohammed also was in several one-off episodes of TV shows the past few years, including Hitmen (The Human Spider), Inside No. 9 (Gavin), 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown (Mr. Swallow), and Mandy (Future Doctor).

Sarah Niles — Dr. Sharon Fieldstone

Niles brought another layer to the show in season two as the team’s sports psychologist and a interconnecting thread that furthered Sudeikis character arc as well. Aside from her run on Ted Lasso, Niles was also in The Sandman last year, and added a six-episode arc as Claudia Richards in the show Riches, which is about a Black-owned cosmetics empire full of family secrets (airing on Amazon Prime).

Niles also popped up during the holidays with a role in the British film This is Christmas, which you can go ahead and add to your list of films to watch next holiday season.

Anthony Head — Rupert Mannion

The dastardly villain of the show played by Anthony Head seems to be at the center of the season three storyline, with his recruitment of Nathan Shelley to the dark side. Head himself has been a busy actor since the 1970’s, and more recently had a part in two 2021 movies: School’s Out Forever and Let the Wrong One In, the latter of which is an Irish horror comedy that has earned rave reviews.

On the TV side, Head had multiple episode stints in shows such as Jack Ryan, The Stranger, Feel Good, The Canterville Ghost, and was also in the hit Netflix series Bridgerton last year.

Brenden Hunt — Coach Beard

As a co-creator of the show along with fellow cohort Sudeikis, Hunt had small roles in a couple Sudeikis projects, including Horrible Bosses 2 and We’re the Millers. He’s had a few roles in other TV shows, most recently in the now-cancelled sitcom Bless This Mess.