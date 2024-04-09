Where has History’s ‘Alone’ been filmed?

History’s Alone has put the “real” in reality competition shows since its inception in 2015, and that’s in large part due to its rugged and unforgiving filming locations. Dozens of hopefuls with a knack and passion for outdoor survival have been dropped off by a helicopter to live in solitude with nothing but a small amount of equipment and Mother Nature to humble them.

Through 10 seasons of History’s flagship series, we’ve seen different topography, animals, and resources exist at the forefront of players’ campaigns for a life-changing grand prize. Players are slowly whittled down as they’re bested by the location’s challenges until one survivalist is left to claim victory. This is done all the while players film their own unique journeys — they’re truly on their own.

So, where exactly has Alone been?

The first two seasons were filmed on Vancouver Island, a massive island on the Pacific Ocean in British Columbia, Canada. They were close to Port Hardy on the northern tip of the island. Then, for season 3, History headed to South America and Nahuel Huapi National Park, located in Argentina’s Patagonia. After spending season 4 back in the north of Vancouver Island (Quatsino), season 5’s production took place in the Selenge Province of Mongolia, which is situated in the north.

Season 6 was Alone’s first foray into the Arctic. They filmed at Great Slave Lake in the Northwest Territories in Canada, and their ultra-intense 100-day challenge for season 7 happened there as well.

Sticking with the country, seasons 8 through 10 all played out in Canada as well. Season 8 took a crop of daring individuals to British Columbia’s Chilko Lake before production went across the country to film the ninth iteration in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada’s most further eastern province. Specifically, they were on Labrador’s side in Nunatsiavut.

Season 10 — Alone’s most recent season to air — moved the crew to Northern Saskatchewan, Canada’s third most western province. The self-reliant adventurers traversed Reindeer Lake in the province’s north.

There’s been no official announcement for season 11’s location, and mum’s the word on its release date as well.

So, let’s take a look at the stats. After 10 seasons of filming, we’ve seen Alone featured on three different continents, and in three different countries. Eight of them were in Canada, while one was in South America and the other in Asia. It’s also important to note two of History’s spin-off series: Alone: The Beast and Alone: Frozen. The first show was shot in the Arctic and the United States in Louisiana, and Alone: Frozen was in the frigid north of Labrador.

