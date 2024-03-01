Where is Carowinds, the amusement park in ‘Love is Blind,’ located?

Even with the unceasing drama and endless behind-the-scenes mess, it seems there are some perks to participating in Love is Blind. On top of (hopefully) finding a lifelong partner, the show’s love-seekers are also provided with a few tempting benefits.

There are the weddings themselves, which are largely paid for by the show, and the opportunity to find a match sight unseen. The honeymoon is a major bonus as well, presumably covered by Netflix, and a range of activities are also made available to the happy couples in the lead-up to their big days.

One such activity saw season 6’s Chelsea and Jimmy enjoy a solo trip to a nearby amusement park. Footage of the pair seemingly enjoying the park with no fellow visitors instantly sparked interest in the North Carolina location, which may see a surge in ticket sales as Love is Blind fans flock to enjoy its attractions.

Where is Carowinds located, and how much do tickets cost?

Don’t expect the park to be completely empty, like it was when Jimmy and Chelsea visited it, but non-reality stars can make a trip to the amusement park featured in season 6 of Love is Blind. The park, named Carowinds, isn’t open quite yet, but it will open its doors to guests starting on March 9.

Carowinds is located in Charlotte, North Carolina, where many of the season’s participants make their home, at 14523 Carowinds Blvd. The park is solely operating on weekends for the next several months, but starting in late May, visitors can enjoy its attractions seven days a week. That’s on top of spring break — which runs between April 1 and 7 — and, starting in late May, Carolina Harbor is also opening its doors for weekend visitors. The water park doesn’t start running during the week until June, and it sports slightly shortened hours. Hours for Carowinds run between 10am and 7pm on weekdays, and 10am to 10pm on weekends, and once Carolina Harbor is open seven days a week its hours run from 11am to 6pm every day, including weekends.

Tickets for a day trip to Carowinds — with the ability to also visit Carolina Harbor— start at $39.99, with higher price tags tacked on for additional days and added friends. For a season pass, prices range between $95 for a silver pass, which provides unlimited access to the park through Labor Day, $120 for the gold pass, which provides the same unlimited access whenever, and $299 for a prestige pass, which provides “exclusive” access and unlimited visits.