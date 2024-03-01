What airline does Chelsea from ‘Love is Blind’ work for?

The participants on season 6 of Love is Blind are quickly becoming reality stars in their own right, and Chelsea Blackwell is among the most talked about. The 31-year-old flight attendant’s often contentious relationship with Jimmy is simply too juicy to pass by, and fans are eating up every minute.

There’s a solid chance that Chelsea is getting a bad edit, something Love is Blind is well-known for, but she’s come across as insecure and argumentative across most of the season. While she certainly seems to mean well, and there’s no denying that she’s a kindhearted person, there’s also no denying how often she causes unnecessary drama in her relationship with Jimmy. That’s not great for a marriage, but it does make for good television, and it’s led to Chelsea being a heavily-featured element of season 6.

Fans of the series get the barest of glimpses into the relationships and lives of the people who sign on for Love is Blind, and it can sometimes be hard to remember the real people behind the reality show drama. But, long before they signed on to find love in the pods, each of the participants on Love is Blind was just living their lives. They’re returning to those lives now, in the wake of filming the show’s big reunion episode, and some people may be catching a glimpse of Chelsea in the flesh on their next flight.

What airline does Chelsea Blackwell work for?

Chelsea was open about her off-screen career while chatting in the pods. She noted on several occasions that, as a flight attendant, she travels around the world for work and for play, and expressed her interest in finding someone similarly adventurous.

She may not have found that in Jimmy — we’ll know for sure when the wedding episodes drop on March 6 — but she’s still got plenty of chances to find love. Regular travelers might even have the chance to toss their hat into the ring, if they manage to catch Chelsea on one of her flights. She’s still employed as a flight attendant for American Airlines, where she’s worked since 2016, leaving the door open for some lucky passengers to meet the reality star for themselves.