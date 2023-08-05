Where is ‘FBoy Island’ filmed?

'It's an FBoy island that cannot be found, except by those who already know where it is.' - Captain Jack Sparrow, ‘Pirates F the Caribbean.’

Out of all the astonishing developments in recent history, the United States government’s unilateral decision to put all of its FBoys on one island has to be the most rattling. Americans woke up one morning, wandered into eerily empty streets like so many Robert Nevilles, and asked, as one, “Where have all the FBoys gone?”

The answer, it seems, depends entirely on the FBoy.

Season one of FBoy Island, the beloved reality dating/social espionage series that debuted on HBO Max in 2021, was filmed on Grand Cayman, the preferred Cayman Island for FBoys of all stripes. A Caribbean paradise, this largest of the three Cayman Islands also hosts over 90% of the island chain’s population in a 76 square mile area, so no FBoy would ever be too far from help if he got scared or cut himself peeling a potato.

For season two, production moved to beautiful Cabo San Lucas in Mexico. This brought up a number of ethical dilemmas for the production – could it still truly be called an “FBoy Island” if the series was being shot on the southernmost end of a peninsula? As they were too busy asking if they could, to think to ask if they should, the makers of FBoy Island pushed on, filming at a beachfront rental property that you, too, can rent for the yearly salary of a Macy’s cashier per weekend.

As of this posting, there has been no word regarding the filming location for season three. With the second season’s bold choice to film on a place that wasn’t an island, no option seems off the table. The show could film anywhere – at a Holiday Inn in Pennsylvania, in a walk-in freezer, or on the set of Young Sheldon. FBoy Island is more than an island, it’s an idea – an idea that can thrive anywhere, so long as there’s body wax and a bunch of Neosporin.