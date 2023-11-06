Where is ‘The Golden Bachelor’ contestant Leslie Fhima from?

2023 will have been a great year to be part of Bachelor Nation – with multiple core seasons and spin-offs keeping us captivated across many charming journeys to find love. One series in particular which was introduced to appeal to an even wider audience, was The Golden Bachelor.

Featuring an older cast than Bachelor Nation fans have been used to up until this point, The Golden Bachelor’s first titular man is Gerry Turner, a 71-year-old former restaurateur and, sadly, widower, hailing from Indiana. Over six years after losing his first love of over 40 years, Turner has bravely put his best foot forward and is once again looking for love.

In The Golden Bachelor’s debut season, one of the women who has come closest to winning Turner’s affections is 64-year-old fitness instructor and former professional figure skater, Leslie Fhima.

As promising a candidate for Turner’s heart as Fhima is, what would the pair’s life post-Golden Bachelor look like? Is she somewhat local to Turner’s home state of Indiana, or would one or the other need to organize some movers? Let’s find out.

The Golden Bachelor contestant Leslie Fhima’s hometown

According to her official The Golden Bachelor bio, Leslie Fhima is local to Minneapolis, Minnesota. So, while she is quite the avid fitness enthusiast, having run 10 marathons, Indiana isn’t exactly walking distance.

Still, if it is meant to be, it is meant to be. Perhaps, assuming Fhima ends up winning Turner’s affections, they can meet halfway? We hear Wisconsin or Illinois are lovely this time of year.