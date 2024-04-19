The Chosen
Where to watch 'The Chosen' season 4, confirmed

Not everyone caught the gripping Christian drama in theaters.
Nahila Bonfiglio
Nahila Bonfiglio
Published: Apr 19, 2024 04:26 am

Hundreds of thousands of separate television shows have come to life over the near-century the medium has been in existence, yet — somehow — nothing quite like The Chosen has ever come before.

The religious historical drama was masterminded by Dallas Jenkins, who sought to make a bingeable television show based around Jesus. So he did just that, leaning often on crowdfunding and fan support, and in the process birthed The Chosen — the single most successful crowdfunded television show in history.

The series has maintained its sky-high popularity for four seasons now, and that’s with its curious release model. Following several successful theatrical experiments, the entirety of season 4 was released to theaters a few episodes at a time. Episodes 1 through 3 kicked off on Feb. 4, ran for two weeks, and were followed by episodes 4 to 6, which also ran for two weeks, and capped off by episodes 7 and 8, which ran for a single week and polished off the season’s run.

Due to its odd release method, quite a few people missed their first chance at season 4 of The Chosen, which leaves them to enjoy the show on streaming, rather than on the big screen.

Where to stream The Chosen

Fans got their first chance to enjoy the fourth season of The Chosen in February and March of 2024, but those who missed out — or enjoyed the season enough for a rewatch — should have access to it soon.

Unfortunately, the exact release date is still unclear. The series was expected to arrive on streaming not long after its second theatrical run in late March, but due to “legal issues” cited by Jenkins, it’s been delayed. It’s still unclear when the legal issues will be resolved, but for now a small subset of fans can enjoy the first few episodes as they air in prisons and churches across the nation.

While viewers wait for the legal issues to be resolved, allowing for season 4 to arrive on streaming, they can enjoy the first three seasons for free on the show’s dedicated website. That’s where season 4 will land eventually as well, once it’s released.

The first three seasons are additionally streamable on both Prime Video and Peacock, and viewers with a subscription to Netflix can tune into season 1 and check out the hype.

