Where to watch ‘Young and Reckless’ season 2, confirmed

Do you not only support women’s rights but also women’s wrongs? Then you’ll love Young and Reckless, a reality show where several attractive young women are forced to live in the same house for some rest and relaxation — unless they kill each other first.

Not to be confused with the soap opera The Young and the Restless, Young and Reckless is filled with enough drama to make a soap opera blush. The girls are partying, driving expensive cars, buying $700,000 wigs according to Rynae, and fighting like it’s their WWE audition. Some of the girls may have signed up for the show expecting a luxury vacation but they should have expected violence courtesy of season one cast member Ivori, who seems to have beef with every girl in the house.

If you’re a fan of shows like Bad Girls Club and Baddies, Young and Restless is cut from the same cloth. Season 1 followed a group of girls exploring all the Atlanta nightlife scene had to offer. Season 2 just began airing and stars both new faces and season 1 favorites as they enjoy the city of Miami (that is, when they’re not busy fighting each other). Here’s where to watch.

How to watch Young and Reckless season 2

Young and Reckless season 2 is available exclusively on The NowThatsTV Network. This means you’re not going to be able to find the show on any other streaming service including Netflix or Prime Video. The only way to watch Young and Reckless is on The NowThatsTV streaming service, NowThatsTV Plus. NowThatsTV Plus is a paid subscription service with plans starting as low as $1.99 per month. The lowest subscription tier grants you access to the live premieres of episodes but you’ll have to pay at least $5.99 per month if you want to watch shows on demand.

If you subscribe to NowThatsTV Plus, you can enjoy the rest of the streaming platform’s catalog. NowThatsTV prides itself on providing a platform for independently created films and reality TV shows. The streamer offers shows like Greek Life, Pick a Side, Coming Up Miami, and the new series, Girls Trip Miami. You can download the NowThatsTV Plus app on Apple, Google, and Roku. Do be advised that these shows often include nudity, profanity, and the aforementioned fighting, so keep that in mind if you enjoy watching shows on your phone in public.

All episodes of Young and Reckless Season 1 are available at this time but new episodes of Young and Reckless Miami premiere weekly every Sunday. You can look forward to a season comprising roughly 10 episodes as well as reunion episodes. You can keep up with the cast and other NowThatsTV offerings through the NowThatsTV official Instagram account.

