Nobody talks about the true beauty behind 'The Challenge: USA' (and they should).

The drama within season 2 of The Challenge: USA is reaching an all-time high, and it is clear that the competition series is only going to get bigger and better from here. We seriously can’t wait to see how the rest of the show unfolds!

For those of you who have not been keeping up this season, CBS’ The Challenge: USA (a spinoff of MTV‘s The Challenge) is a nail-biter of a competition series where fan-favorite Survivor castaways, Big Brother houseguests, The Amazing Racers, and The Challenge veterans compete against one another in a series of high-stakes challenges, all in an attempt to avoid elimination, outlast their fellow players, and ultimately earn a massive cash prize.

If you have been tuning in to The Challenge: USA every Thursday and Sunday, something may have stood out to you beyond the show’s grueling challenges, thrilling drama, and top-tier cast: the show’s picturesque landscapes.

Despite the title of the beloved competition series, with just one look, it is clear that the challengers are not competing within the United States.

Keep scrolling to find out where the second season of The Challenge: USA was filmed.

Where was season 2 of The Challenge: USA filmed?

To our surprise, the second season of The Challenge: USA was filmed in Croatia (specifically The Balkans), the same country where The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies was filmed back in 2021.

The challengers traveled to Croatia and began filming in April of 2023 and concluded filming in May of 2023, ultimately taking advantage of The Balkans’ beautiful spring weather.

If all of the competitors this season reside in the United States, why was The Challenge: USA filmed beyond their home country?

Using our best guess, it is safe to assume that filming costs are much lower outside of the United States, and there is likely more freedom production-wise. From clear waters to lush forests and beyond, Croatia seemed to have everything CBS needed to create the high-stakes competitions that The Challenge: USA has to offer.

Contrary to popular belief, this is not the first time The Challenge: USA was filmed outside their home country. The inaugural season of the hit competition series was filmed in Buenos Aires, Argentina, with some of the challenges even being filmed in one of the city’s legendary soccer arenas — How cool is that?

With even more grueling challenges in store, tune in to CBS from 10 pm to 11 pm ET/PT every Thursday and 9 pm to 10 pm ET/PT every Sunday to see your favorite Survivor, Big Brother, The Amazing Race, and The Challenge stars battle it out in the beauty of Croatia.