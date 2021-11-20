Where You’ve Seen the Cowboy Bebop Cast Before

After many years of hoping, fans of the acclaimed anime, Cowboy Bebop are finally getting a live-action adaptation. The series, which dropped on November 19, features a cast of faces some fans will immediately recognize and some that may be a little less familiar.

Read on to find out all you wanted to know about the cast of Netflix’s new high octane sci-fi adaptation.

John Cho as Spike Seigel

Credit: Kristy Griffin/Netflix

Cho is likely most familiar to moviegoers as Harold from the Harold And Kumar go to White Castle franchise but sci-fi fans will definitely remember Cho as Sulu from the JJ Abrams’ reboot of the beloved Star Trek Franchise. Cho is stepping up into the primary lead role here as hard-hitting Martian bounty Hunter Siegel. The casting has been widely lauded but fans are divided over if he lives up to expectations with his portrayal.

Mustafa Shakir As Jet Black

LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 13: Mustafa Shakir attends day one of the Vulture Festival 2021 held at The Hollywood Roosevelt on November 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

Shakir’s most identifiable role to date is as Luke Cage’s nemesis Bushmaster from the eponymous Netflix Marvel series. He’s done extensive series work though with recurring roles in The Deuce, Quarry, and Girlfriends as well as appearances in Law & Order, House, and the NCIS franchise. Shakir’s new role as the captain of the titular Cowboy Bebop spaceship could prove to be a break-out role.

Daniella Pineda as Faye Valentine

Pineda plays the last member of the series lead trio and is best known as the witch Sophie Deveraux from the Vampire Diaries spin-off, The Originals as well as her role as Zia Rodriguez in the Jurassic World franchise. Pineda’s portrayal of the fast-talking, formerly cryo-frozen, Faye may just prove to be her genre series hat-trick.

Elena Satine as Julia

Satine may be familiar to comics fans for her roles as Mera on Smallville or as Lorelei on Agents oF S.H.I.E.L.D. She’s also been a series regular on the pre-revolutionary Cuba set Magic City. Playing the vampish Julia, who’s past with both Spike as well as his nemesis, Vicious, moves Satine farther into the spotlight than she has been before.

Alex Hassell as Vicious

Hassell is most recognizable to streaming viewers as Translucent from Amazon’s The Boys. Prior to that, he was mostly known in his native UK for his Shakespearean stage work and his BBC appearances in works such as Grantchester, and Silent Witness. His role as Spike’s arch-nemesis, Vicious, may expose him to a whole new audience in the States.

Tamara Tunie as Ana

Law & Order fans will no doubt remember Tunie for her long tenure as medical examiner Dr. Melinda Warner in the flagship series as well as several extensions of the franchise. She’s made recent appearances in Better Call Saul and Black Earth Rising. Her portrayal of Ana, the jazz club owner who in many ways is Spike’s surrogate mother may give Tunie further cred in Sci-fi fandom.

Mason Alexander Park plays Gren

Park has appeared in a handful of one-shot series roles but has recently scored a one-two punch casting coup not only as Bebop’s Gren but as Desire in the incredibly anticipated adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s Sandman (helmed by Gaiman himself). Gren is Ana’s right hand and was reimagined as non-binary for the live-action series. Given Bebop and their upcoming high-profile role in The Sandman, it’s safe to say that we will be seeing them again quite soon.

Charlie and Harry as Ein

Though these twins are relative newcomers to acting, there is little doubt that EIN will be the most adorable break-out star.