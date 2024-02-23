Which castaways caught Jem Hussain-Adams’ eye before beginning her ‘Survivor 46’ journey?

"I have my eyes on a few people that I think would jive really well."

Working as an International Brand Mentor at Victoria’s Secret, an Online Management and Sales Coach, and the Co-Founder of Connectt Social Network, Jem Hussain-Adams is ready to bring some serious girlboss energy to Fiji, fighting for the title of “Sole Survivor” and the million-dollar cash prize on Survivor 46.

With plans to play the game like Survivor greats “Boston” Rob Mariano, Tony Vlachos, and Kelley Wentworth, chances are Jem was looking for some strong allies to help her outwit, outplay, and outlast her fellow castaways ahead of her stint on the show. Because of this, the 32-year-old was sizing up the competition before Survivor 46 even began, whether it be at the airport, at the hotel, at boot camp, or beyond.

Which of her fellow castaways made the greatest first impression? In an exclusive interview with Parade, Jem shared who caught her eye ahead of her journey on the beloved competition series. Keep scrolling to see for yourself…

Which castaways instantaneously caught Jem Hussain-Adams’ eye?

Kicking things off, Jem told longtime Survivor journalist and reporter Mike Bloom her early opinions on the competition, without name-dropping any of her fellow castaways.

“I have my eyes on a few people that I think would jive really well. In my notebook, I penciled in, ‘Best friends forever?’ I am that psychotic person that’s like, ‘Okay, this will be my friend,’ but again, we have to make sure that that person is on my tribe, and there are a few people that have been a little standoffish, who are just, you know, like very neutral facial expressions.”

To follow, she described three castaways — who we later pinpointed as Kenzie Petty, Hunter McKnight, and Tiffany Nicole Ervin — who gave off some “really good vibes,” ultimately solidifying their spot as potential allies for the Guyana native.

“One of them has red hair, lots of tattoos. Love her. And then there’s this guy, he looks like Thor. You might see him. And then there’s this other girl with a colorful top and long braids. Those are the people that’s been giving me really good vibes. We can really vibe with each other.”

It looks like the feeling was mutual for at least one of the three contestants, so who knows where they will go from here as far as alliances go!

While she did not name any names, the “motivated, resilient, and hilarious” castaway also added that there were a few people with “blank facial expressions” who gave her some standoffish energy. We cannot help but wonder who these castaways were, but we will just have to wait and see if Jem makes any enemies at camp…

With hopes to align with castaways like Kenzie, Hunter, and Tiffany, how will her journey on Survivor 46 unfold? To see if Jem takes home the title of “Sole Survivor” and the million-dollar cast prize, catch the premiere of Survivor 46 on Wednesday, February 28 at 8pm ET/PT on CBS, as well as brand new episodes every Wednesday afterwards at the same time.

With a cast that filled with uniqueness and individuality, this season is sure to be intriguing for Survivor superfans all across America!