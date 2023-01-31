Who are the Creature Commandos? James Gunn and Peter Safran’s DCU project, explained

James Gunn’s announcements about the next generation of DCU movies and TV shows have fans very excited, as it looks like Gunn might be about to turn the franchise around. One surprising announcement was that Gunn was penning an animated series based on a cult favorite superhero team. Here is everything you need to know about Creature Commandos.

What is Creature Commandos?

Creature Commandos is a seven-episode animated series written by Gunn that will air on HBO Max. The show sees Amanda Waller create a black ops team made up of various legendary monsters. Based on images and statements released by DC, this version of the team will be led by The Bride of Frankenstein and feature Rick Flag, Sr., Nina Mazursky, Doctor Phosphorus, Eric Frankenstein, G.I. Robot, and Weasel.

In a statement, James Gunn described the new show by saying:

“The first series that we’re doing, and I’ve already written the entire series, is Creature Commandos. This is an animated TV series and this is art from the animation company that’s doing it. Creature Commandos is based on the great team from DC. What we’re doing with the DCU is we’re having animation tied directly into live action. Television, movies, and games all intertwine within the same universe. We’re going to cast actors that are going to be able to play the characters in this, as well as in other things, some of which we’ve already cast. I’ve written all seven episodes of this show and it’s in production now.”

Who are the Creature Commandos?

Image via DC Comics

While not DC’s most well-known team, the Creature Commandos have a long and fascinating history in the comics. Making their debut in Weird War Tales #93 in 1980, the team was led by Lt. Matthew Shrieve, who went into battle with werewolf Warren Griffith, robotic soldier J.A.K.E., Dr. Medusa, the Frankenstein monster-like Pvt. Elliot “Lucky” Taylor, and vampire Sgt. Vincent Velcro. Created by Tim Truman, the original version of the team was part of a military project called Project M. This project was designed to create powerful soldiers the army could use in the upcoming second world war.

When the New 52 event happened in the comics, a new version of the Creature Commandos was introduced in the Frankenstein, Agent of S.H.A.D.E. comics. This version of the team works for a shadowy group called S.H.A.D.E. it is led by Frankenstein and features mummy-like Khalis, werewolf Warren Griffith, and vampire Vincent Velcoro. Later in the run, Dr. Nina Mazursky, Bride of Frankenstein, and Shrieve would join the team in various capacities.

While they’re not the most well-known DC team, they have made several appearances outside the comics, popping up the in Batman: The Brave and the Bold episode “Four Star Spectacular!” and a version of Gen. Matthew Shrieve was featured in Arrow.