Who could be the next ‘Jeopardy!’ host? Here are some candidates for the permanent host job

The latest Jeopardy! question that is getting big publicity is this one:

Who will be the next permanent Jeopardy! host?

That’s what Jeopardy! fans are wondering after the show producers recently stated that they will be making an announcement soon. Since we lost beloved veteran host Alex Trebek in 2020, we have seen a number of enjoyable and entertaining guest hosts. So, who are the most likely candidates for the quiz show where the host literally has all the answers?

Here are the top candidates to be the next Jeopardy! host.

3. Buzzy Cohen

There are many fans who believe that Buzzy will be the next host of Jeopardy! Buzzy won the Tournament of Champions in 2017 and hosted the 2021 version. He also replaced Ken Jennings on The Chase and certainly seems interested in being the next Jeopardy! host.

Buzzy entertained fans when he was a contestant by forgoing his final jeopardy answer (or question, as it is) by leaving humorous messages for host Alex Trebek. Of course, this was only when he was far enough ahead that he was already guaranteed victory if he didn’t bet anything. Check the video above for a couple of examples.

2. Mayim Bialik

The only reason why Mayim is not #1 on this list is because she was not a record-breaking contestant before her hosting gig. Otherwise, she would be the front-runner as she and Ken are currently sharing hosting duties on the show.

It’s still possible that Jeopardy! actually chooses both, partly because producers are looking to further expand the franchise, suggesting more than one host is required. If that comes to fruition then both Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik will likely continue to both be Jeopardy! hosts and this is also a possibility regardless of the show’s potential expansion because if the producers believe that this particular two-host idea is working then why change it? It also seems like a better idea to have someone that can cover for another host in case one of them gets sick and, in fact, Mayim recently announced she tested positive for Covid.

It’s worth mentioning that Mayim Bialik’s sitcom, Call Me Kat, was renewed last month for a third season and it will be the largest one yet – 22 episodes. So, if Mayim doesn’t become the new Jeopardy! host then there is also the likelihood that it will be because her schedule simply won’t allow it.

1. Ken Jennings

No one has a better shot than Ken. Not only is he already a host but, unlike his predecessor, he was also once a contestant on the show. We likely need not remind anyone that he set the record for the longest winning streak in Jeopardy! history. Overall, the producers could be just making sure he is easy to work with and has a solid work ethic. Thus, it may all come down to whether or not Ken himself wants to commit to it long-term.

It’s worth noting that one thing that can hurt him is that Ken has made some insensitive comments previously, though he has apologized for them and the fact that he is a host on the show now suggests that the producers have accepted his apology, as has the general public, and are willing to move forward.

He was also a part of the game show The Chase where he joined his two fellow Jeopardy! champions, James Holzhauer and Brad Rutter, as the 3 main “experts.” However, he left the show last year, possibly as a move that clears his schedule to focus on being the Jeopardy! host. It would all make sense and Ken even recently stated he is taking a few months off from Jeopardy!, which makes one wonder if he knows he is already the host and this is his vacation before diving into it permanently.

Dark Horse – Danica McKellar

The former Wonder Years star and current author of several cool math books, Danica was named one of the top five possibile new hosts for Jeopardy! a couple years ago. She’s a fan of the show and is often discussed by fans in forums and on social media about being the host. Long-time host of a variety of different shows, Tom Bergeron, was once considered a candidate for the Jeopardy! hosting gig but said he isn’t interested, further explaining that he’s already hosted every show possible. However, he named Danica McKellar as the person he would like to see host and stated this again a year later.

Danica herself has stayed mum on the topic. Maybe that’s a good sign but, in truth, it’s doubtful at this point that she would be the one that the producers are seriously considering.

Not-so-serious Choice – “Weird Al” Yankovic

He once “Lost on Jeopardy” and if the producers ever want to do a more humorous version of the show then Weird Al is the answer …or is it that he is the question to the answer?