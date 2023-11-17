Who is ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ new arrival Jordan Vandergriff?

It looks like the handsome Jordan Vandergriff might just be the one that got away.

Arriving alongside Taylor Pegg during the Nov. 16 episode of Bachelor in Paradise, Jordan hit the beach ready to make a splash (no pun intended) and instantly pulled the stunning Rachel Recchia aside for a much-needed chat. The 28-year-old was a suitor on Rachel and Gabby’s season of The Bachelorette, marking the third ex-boyfriend of the former lead to arrive in Sayulita, Mexico after Aven Jones and Tyler Norris.

On said season of The Bachelorette, Jordan received the very first one-on-one date with Rachel but was eliminated after she failed to feel a spark between them. Fortunately for fans of the Bachelor franchise, this is not the end of their love story, with the “Paradise Gods” giving the duo a second chance at true love.

After receiving a date card upon his arrival, Jordan decided to have a redo of his one-on-one date with Rachel and invited her to join him for some alone time away from the rest of the contestants. After an intimate yoga date, the spark between Jordan and Rachel reignited and the two locked lips before heading back to the villa.

While Jordan and Rachel have quite a bit of history ⏤ addressed throughout episode 8 in the form of flashbacks from Jordan’s journey on The Bachelorette ⏤ just who is this gorgeous man now gracing our television screens?

Who is Jordan Vandergriff?

Photo via ABC

Jordan is a 28-year-old from Alpharetta, Georgia, and once you digest his knee-weakening smile, you’ll find that he’s much more than meets the eye. His official bio for The Bachelorette shares everything we need to know, including his rather unique profession:

“When this professional race car driver isn’t on the track going from 0 to 337mph in less than four seconds (yes, you read that right), he loves spending time with his nephews, relaxing on the lake and watching James Bond movies. Jordan is looking for someone who is sincere, passionate and supportive, and while he loves the hustle and bustle of his fun life, Jordan is very much looking to settle and start a family. This time next year, he’s hoping when he crosses the finish line, his future wife is there waiting for him.”

Yep, Jordan is a professional drag racer. (Lightning McQueen, anyone?) Apart from what was mentioned in his Bachelorette bio, Jordan’s Instagram profile (which has amassed over 40k followers) offers an inside look into his life as of late, and it’s clear that he enjoys partying, traveling, attending concerts and music festivals, working out, and soaking up as much sun as possible. He also hangs out with some familiar Bachelor Nation faces, proving that Paradise isn’t just for finding love.

To see if Jordan and Rachel end up being a match made in heaven, tune in to Bachelor in Paradise on Nov. 30, as the show won’t be airing on Thanksgiving. If you can’t watch the live show, fear not ⏤ you can catch up on Hulu the next day.