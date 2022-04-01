Who is Duchamp in ‘Moon Knight?’

The first episode of Moon Knight premiered yesterday on Disney Plus and boy, was it a head-scratcher. It’s clear that we, the audience, will have to be extremely patient as the story unfolds with one new episode per week. Although we learned little about what, exactly, is going on in the new Marvel story we find ourselves in, we did meet a fair few important characters, including:

Steven Grant/Mr. Knight and Marc Spector/Moon Knight, played by Oscar Isaac

Layla El-Faouly, played by May Calamawy

Khonshu, physically played by Karim El Hakim and voiced by F. Murray Abraham

Arthur Harrow, played by Ethan Hawke

But what of Marc’s girlfriend, Marlene? Or antagonist Bushman? Seth the Immortal, the Asgardians, and Randall Spector? Can we expect to have an appearance of Jason Macendale/Jack O’Lantern/Hobgoblin? And what about Duchamp?

Jean-Paul “Frenchie” Duchamp is a sidekick of sorts to Marc. We saw his name briefly in a flip phone that Steven finds in episode one, so it seems clear that he’ll make an appearance at some point. Indeed, the story would not be complete without him ⏤ but who will play Duchamp?

Every superhero needs a sidekick, and fans of the multi-personality mercenary are already wondering about his sidekick’s mysterious absence from episode one. From what we know about Moon Knight lore, Marc and Duchamp became acquainted in Werewolf by Night #32, and according to ScreenRant, the two defeated multiple villains together.

Will Duchamp reveal himself and come to Marc’s aid in episode two, or will it be revealed that he’s met his demise at the hands of a nefarious character? We’ll all find out soon enough, hopefully when a fresh episode of Moon Knight drops on Disney Plus next Wednesday.