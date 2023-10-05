Who is Madeleine Sami from ‘Our Flag Means Death’ and where have I seen her before?

After over a year of waiting, Our Flag Means Death came back for an angst-filled second season, and plenty of new additions to its cast of beloved characters. Blackbeard’s (Taika Waititi) pirate crew, in particular, has suffered some drastic changes. Sure, most of those changes were for the worst — let’s just say that Ed isn’t taking the breakup very well — but not everything is terrible. Madeleine Sami, for example, is proof that even good things can come out of the darkest of places.

Introduced in season 2, episode 1, Madeleine Sami plays Archie, one of the pirates aboard the Revenge, and needless to say, she makes quite the impression. Archie is clearly used to this way of life, showing no qualms about doing what needs to be done and fighting for what she wants. Naturally, this has gotten fans curious about the person responsible for bringing this character to life. If that’s your case, don’t worry, I’ve got you covered.

Who is Madeleine Sami?

Born in 1980, Madeleine Sami is an actor from New Zealand who uses she/they pronouns. Per IMDb, their career started in 1999, and since then, Sami has accumulated a long list of acting credits to their name. Granted, fellow Kiwis may be better acquainted with their projects (especially The Great Kiwi Bake Off), but that doesn’t mean that folks around the world haven’t seen her on TV and in movies.

Some of Sami’s best-known roles include Mel from the rom-com The Breaker Uppers, Marimacho from Slow West, Tania from Sione’s Wedding, and… well, nine different characters in Super City (which they also created). If you’re a fan of vampires, comedies, and, better yet, vampire comedies, you’ll also likely recognize Sami from her role in What We Do in the Shadows.

If for some reason you haven’t checked out any of these works before, now is the perfect time to do so and get familiar with Madeleine Sami’s performances. If you enjoyed watching them in Our Flag Means Death, there’s little chance you’ll regret it.