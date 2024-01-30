Who is ‘The Bachelor’ star Daisy Kent’s celebrity crush?

After a one-on-one date during episode 2 that was nothing short of spectacular — leaving Bachelor Joey Graziadei admitting to the camera that “It feels like I’m just on a date with my girlfriend” — it looks like Daisy Kent is the clear frontrunner of The Bachelor season 28. Someone call Neil Lane, because the Pennsylvania native is ready to pop the question already!

Daisy Kent might be crushing on Joey Graziadei as of late, but it looks like he is not the first man who stole her heart, admitting to Bachelor Nation who her celebrity crush is in an exclusive interview. Keep scrolling to see for yourself…

Photo via ABC

It looks like Daisy Kent had a bad case of Bieber Fever growing up, admitting to Bachelor Nation that her celebrity crush always has been (and always will be) Justin Bieber.

With bangers like “Baby,” “Never Say Never,” and “Beauty and a Beat” — as well as more recent hits like “Peaches,” “Ghost,” and “Anyone” — no wonder he swept her off of her feet. Given the fact that Daisy Kent is seriously as cute as can be, Hailey Bieber better watch her back…

Nonetheless, since the Biebs is taken, will Daisy find her perfect match (no pun intended) in tennis professional Joey instead? To find out for yourself, catch brand new episodes of season 28 of The Bachelor every Monday on ABC, or stream them the following day via Hulu.

With a storm brewing between Maria Georgas and Sydney Gordon, the remainder of this season is sure to be nothing short of spectacular.